Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao party with Laal Singh Chaddha team in Chandigarh. See pics

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 12:42 IST

The team of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s next film, Laal Singh Chaddha, is currently in Chandigarh for the shoot of their film. On Monday night, the team got together to celebrate the beginning of the shoot with a kick off party.

Pictures from the party, which are now online, show the stars, filmmaker Kiran Rao and other team members huddle around a table. In another picture, Aamir and Kareena pose with two other unidentified members.

Over Sunday and Monday, stills from the film got leaked and revealed the look of the two characters. While Kareena was seen in a pale pink kameez, white salwar and a purple dupatta, Aamir was seen sporting a lilac pagdi (Sikh turban), a pair of shirt and trousers and dull brown sneakers. His thick beard clearly stood out in his look. A non-film look featuring Aamir too, made its way to the internet. It showed Aamir in a black jeans and t-shirt, sitting on ground with his team, supervising some detail on sets.

Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of hit Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, was announced in March on Aamir’s birthday. Speaking about his character, Aamir had previously said, “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathize with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straightaway.”

Aamir, whose last film Thugs of Hindostan tanked at the box office, reportedly lost close to 20 kgs for the younger version of his character in the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha also happens to be the first film for which Kareena gave an audition. Speaking about it, she had said, “Because knowing the way that he (Aamir) is, I think he wanted to be like 100% sure. So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. ‘I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.’ So it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let’s read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So I was like yeah, I have never done something like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that.”

