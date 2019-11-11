Kareena Kapoor enjoys sarson ka saag with butter, as Karisma Kapoor drools. See pic
A picture of Kareena Kapoor eating a typical Punjabi meal of sarson ka saag and makki ki roti, with butter, has been shared online, leaving her sister Karisma Kapoor drooling.
A picture of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan eating a typical Punjabi meal of sarson ka saag and makki ki roti, with butter, has been shared online. Kareena is currently shooting her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, in Chandigarh with actor Aamir Khan.
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared the picture of Kareena, in which the actor can be seen enjoying her meal, on Instagram on Monday. The picture has received close to 25000 ‘likes’ as well as a comment by Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor, who left a drooling emoji in the comments section.
The joy of eating desi - Every region has its own tradition of celebrating its seasonal produce using timeless, heritage recipes. And i strongly believe that one should follow a diet that respects that versus that which makes you feel like you have "cheated" if you eat a seasonal delicacy. Changing the roti, sabzi and the accompaniments as the season changes, is something that we must cherish. Nutrition societies across the globe are trying to adopt this practice from ancient cultures. And on our part, we must ensure that this timeless practice is not forgotten and lost in the process of eating only meat or only soup-salad or not eating at all. Health is not a size, it’s a state. A state of harmony, in the mind and body and between people and planet. And really, all you need to do for that is to keep calm and eat makhan-roti-saag. P.S- - Makhan-roti-saag coz right now #kareenakapoorkhan is in Punjab. - This is for dinner. The Makhan, saag and roti and the quantities in the picture do NOT depict how much she eats. The pic is taken after most of it is in her stomach. Eat as per your hunger, not as per a fixed measure. - Mein apni favourite hu is not just a dialogue, it’s a way of life that encourages you to eat all that is nice. #winterfood #saag #punjab
Rujuta noted in her caption that the picture isn’t an accurate representation of how much Kareena eats. She wrote, “This is for dinner. The Makhan, saag and roti and the quantities in the picture do NOT depict how much she eats. The pic is taken after most of it is in her stomach.”
Pictures of Kareena and Aamir on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha, were leaked online over the weekend. The images show Kareena dressed in a simple salwar suit, with her hair tied up in a ponytail, while Aamir is in full costume as a sardar. Aamir had unveiled the logo of Laal Singh Chaddha earlier this week. The short clip teased music composer Pritam’s soundtrack and showed a feather flying in the sky. He captioned the video: “Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum (who knows if the story is in us or if we are in a story).”
Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Forrest Gump, Robert Zemeckis’ multiple Oscar-winning film which was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright. Aamir will co-produce the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures.
