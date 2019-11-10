Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan spotted on Laal Singh Chaddha sets, leaked pics show her look for the film

bollywood

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan have started filming their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh and the first pictures from the sets have landed online. The leaked photos show Aamir discussing the plan with his team, while Kareena is seen walking around at the shoot location with her security.

Kareena is seen dressed in a pink kurta, a white salwar and some flip flops. She is also wearing a purple dupatta and looks rather plain and simple. This might also be her look for the film. Aamir, meanwhile, is in his casual clothes--a black t-shirt, a black pair of pants and a blue cap.

Aamir unveiled the logo of Laal Singh Chaddha earlier this week. The short clip had music composer Pritam’s soundtrack and showed a feather flying in the sky. He captioned the video: “Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum (who knows if the story is in us or if we are in a story).”

The film is an adaptation of Forrest Gump, Robert Zemeckis’ multiple Oscar-winning film which was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright. Aamir will co-produce the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Aamir has lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his character in the film. Also, this is the first time Kareena gave an audition for a film in her entire career. Talking about it in an interview, Kareena said, “Because knowing the way that he (Aamir) is, I think he wanted to be like 100% sure. So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. ‘I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.’ So it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let’s read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So I was like yeah, I have never done something like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that,” she said.

Kareena confessed that she had not auditioned even for her debut film, Refugee. “But you know what, I think the times are changing and if I don’t evolve and I behave like I am some diva or this is beyond me...And Saif was the one who told me ‘What’s wrong with you? Even an Al Pacino would test for the part. There is nothing wrong, we all have to be sure as actors and artists’,” she said.

Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will release on Christmas 2020.

