Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur has the most fun with her and Saif Ali Khan, says ‘it’s important for him to be with us someplace we are not recognized’

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:42 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor has been maintaining a perfect balance in keeping up with her career and bringing up her son, Taimur. The actor, who recently appeared on the cover of Elle magazine, spoke in an interview about the two-year-old.

Talking about how she and husband Saif balance their time around him, she said, “It’s important for Taimur to have time with Saif and me without us shooting or going to script readings and fittings. It’s important for him to be with his parents someplace we (and he) are not recognized.” She also added, “Taimur has the most fun with Saif and me, and I hope that’s always going to be the case.”

Elle unveiled the cover describing Kareena as “pure gold.”As the actor sizzled in a golden strapless dress, the picture went with the caption, “Star light, star bright. A hit radio show. A film career like no other. Like The Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. The incomparable Kareena Kapoor Khan is pure gold.”

Kareena has completed almost two decades in the industry after making her acting debut with Refugee along with Abhishek Bachchan in 2000. Since then, she has been part of some of the most successful films like Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, Veere Di Wedding, Chameli and Asoka. Talking about her journey, she said, “It has been an amazing 20 years. It has been a fabulous journey working with some amazing people. I was born to act because I feel that’s where my passion is and I will hopefully act till the end of my life.”

Kareena is now looking forward to working with Aamir Khan for the third time in Laal Singh Chadha and has hailed the superstar a cinematic genius. “It’s always been a dream come true moment whenever I work with him. He is a cinematic genius and sharing a frame with him again would be an absolute dream come true moment for me,” she said while interacting with the media at the Elle Beauty Awards 2019 on Saturday. Laal Singh Chadha is an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 12:40 IST