Saif Ali Khan on whether he feels jealous of Kareena Kapoor’s success: ‘Never. But maybe I can say she is a bit younger so...’

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 14:43 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan put his humour to good use once again when he was asked about competing with his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor. In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Saif was asked if he ever felt jealous of his wife’s success whenever he suffered a big failure at the box office.

“No, no, no. I mean I think we’re far too realistic for that kind of thing. One understands that but no we aren’t as chauvinist...you know things change, things go up and down and things happen. At one point in time somebody is more successful than the other and the other time both people are having a great time. But I have never measured life in those terms. In fact the success of my life has got nothing to do with box office. It’s to do precisely what’s happening at home,” he said.

“I imagine there might be pressure if you are not working and if your are not contributing and if you kind of just, you know, lazing around, being jobless. I mean that would be I can imagine a little embarrassing and a little irritating to the partner as well. But any good thing if you’re doing better than me...I mean I do live with such a glamourous and successful movie star and it never, never...maybe it’s her greatness as a person that it never really feels like a competition, which of course it isn’t. And maybe I can say that she is a bit younger so.... (laughs) I don’t know whatever games we play to feel better. But yeah, I don’t compete or feel bad about that, ever,” he added.

Saif and Kareena have been married for seven years and are parents to two-year-old son Taimur. They have worked in films like Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod together.

Saif was recently seen in Laal Kaptaan which did not fare well at the box office. He will now be seen in Tanhaji: The Ultimate Warrior with Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Devgn will play Tanaji Malusare in the flick and will be pitted against antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, played by Saif.

Apart from Tanhaji, Saif also has Jawani Jaaneman and Bhoot Police. Kareena will soon be seen in Good Newzz and Angrezi Medium. She has also begun work on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena will begin work on Karan Johar’s period epic Takht next year.

