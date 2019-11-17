Marjaavaan box office day 2: Sidharth Malhotra film earns Rs 13 cr, Motichoor Chaknachoor gets 9 cr

bollywood

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:32 IST

The two releases this Friday --Marjaavaan and Motichoor Chaknachoor -- are steady at the box office on the second day of release. Marjaavaan might have largely received negative reviews by critics but Milap Milan Zaveri’s latest offering earned an estimated Rs 7 crore at the box office, as per a Boxofficeindia report.

The Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh film had earned Rs 7.03 crore on Friday, taking its total earnings to Rs14.02 crore.

Made at an estimated budget of Rs 70 crore, the film has its task cut out at the box office. Marjaavaan is a revenge saga that also stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead. While Tara plays a mute girl, Riteish’s character is that of a dwarf in the film.

Also read: The Crown season 3 review: Olivia Colman retains the majesty of Netflix’s most lavish show

In her review for Marjaavaan, Jyoti Sharma Bawa wrote, “Marjaavaan belongs to the 80s. We saw its clones and the clones of its clones back in the day and suffered for it. With the 90s new wave, we had hoped that the decade and its particular brand of cinema will forever rest in peace. Anil Kapoor did a few films like this, as did Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff. It seems now, almost three decades later, it is Sidharth Malhotra’s turn.”

As per an NDTV report, Nawazuddin Sidiqui-starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor saw an improvement on Saturday and collected Rs 5 crore. The film earned Rs 4 crore on Friday, it added. With an estimated budget of Rs 20 crore, the film’s earning are quite impressive.

The Boxofficeindia report added that Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala also maintained its momentum at the domestic ticket windows, collecting an estimated Rs 6.5 crore on the second Saturday of its release. With this, Bala has earned Rs 82.5 crore in nine days.

Directed by Amar Kasushik, Bala is the story of a balding bachelor (Ayushmann) and features Yami Gautam as a small town TikTok star named Pari Mishra and Bhumi Pednekar essays the role of a dark-skinned girl in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more