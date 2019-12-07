e-paper
Sara Ali Khan celebrates one year of Bollywood debut, tells Sushant Singh Rajput ‘couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me’

Sara Ali Khan, who is among the most promising young stars in Bollywood, put out a post on Instagram as her debut Kedarnath completed one year since release.

bollywood Updated: Dec 07, 2019 15:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut with Kedarnath.
Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut with Kedarnath.
         

Actor Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising young stars of Bollywood. The actor, who made her film debut with Kedarnath in 2018, has worked some leading filmmakers already. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share that Kedarnath has completed a year since its release.

Sara wrote a long note and thanked everyone who helped in her first film. She wrote: “I can’t believe it’s been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku @sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this! Thank you Tushar Sir for shooting this film with so much love @jehanhanda thank you for constantly having your eyes on me and always having my back And thank you to all the people that have accepted me, given me so much love and allowed me to be a humble part of the Indian film industry for a year now! #jaibholenath.”

 

In Kedarnath, Sara played a young girl, named Mandakini Mishra (also called Mukku) while Sushant Singh Rajput played Mansoor Khan, a pitthoo (porter). The film unfolds around the time of devastating Kedarnath floods and sees an unlikely romance between the two.

Speaking about his daughter’s debut in Kedarnath, Saif Ali Khan had told Pinkvilla that he wasn’t surprised at her confidence in the film as he always knew she had it in her. He said, “Yes and no. The thought behind her shot is clear. It’s amazing. Way better than what I was.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif share emotional posts on death of makeup artist Subbu, call him ‘maestro’

 

 

“I’m so happy for her. This was her choice all the way. She chose this and made it happen. And I thought she was brilliant. A thinking actress who is expressive and inventive in every shot. I see a fantastic future for her.”

 

 

Soon after Kedarnath, which didn’t really shine at the box office, Sara did an out and out commercial film, Simmba, which also starred Ranveer Singh. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the big was a mega box office success. With two rather diverse films in the same year, Sara proved that not only was she a good actor, she was quite competent with song-and-dance and glamour routine in Bollywood too.

Sara will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali’s sequel of Love Aaj Kal, which also stars Kartik Aaryan. She is currently shooting for David Dhawan’s remake of his own ’90 hit, Coolie No 1, where she is paired with Varun Dhawan.

