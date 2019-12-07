Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif share emotional posts on death of makeup artist Subbu, call him ‘maestro’

bollywood

Actors Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to mourn the passing away of one of Bollywood’s best-known make-up artists, Subhash Vagal, popularly called Subbu. Anushka shared an emotional post on Instagram referring to Subbu as ‘maestro’.

She said, “He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant. A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected makeup artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu.”

Subbu has been a go-to makeup artist for many lead actors and had a great name in the industry. Actors Bipasha Basu, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Preity Zinta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal and Athiya Shetty among others left comments on the post, expressing their grief over the news. Expressing his grief, Karan wrote “He was a kind and wonderful man! God bless his soul....”, while Preity said “RIP Subu You will be missed. Goodbye my friend”.

Actor Katrina Kaif too shared a touching note on the late makeup artist, mentioning how ‘he could transform your face and bring out beauty u could not see’. She wrote: “A great loss ,so unexpected, cannot believe it .....such a incredible talent ,The first make up artist i ever worked with, taught me so many things , by my side for so many shoots ,days ,weeks months . It doesn’t seem real , such a gentle kind quiet soul , u never heard him speak about anyone in any way , he could transform your face and bring out beauty u could not see. Gone way too soon , cannot believe we will never have our discussions again . Rest in peace subhu you will be missed.”

His funeral was attended by a number of Bollywood celebrities including Anushka, Madhuri Dixit and celebrity and fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

