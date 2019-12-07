e-paper
Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif share emotional posts on death of makeup artist Subbu, call him ‘maestro’

A host of leading Bollywood stars including Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to express their grief at the death of one of Bollywood’s favourite makeup artist, Subhash Vagal.

bollywood Updated: Dec 07, 2019 09:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif recalled their association with late Subhash Vagal on Instagram.
Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif recalled their association with late Subhash Vagal on Instagram.(Instagram)
         

Actors Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to mourn the passing away of one of Bollywood’s best-known make-up artists, Subhash Vagal, popularly called Subbu. Anushka shared an emotional post on Instagram referring to Subbu as ‘maestro’.

She said, “He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant. A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected makeup artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu.”

 

Subbu has been a go-to makeup artist for many lead actors and had a great name in the industry. Actors Bipasha Basu, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Preity Zinta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal and Athiya Shetty among others left comments on the post, expressing their grief over the news. Expressing his grief, Karan wrote “He was a kind and wonderful man! God bless his soul....”, while Preity said “RIP Subu You will be missed. Goodbye my friend”.

 

Actor Katrina Kaif too shared a touching note on the late makeup artist, mentioning how ‘he could transform your face and bring out beauty u could not see’. She wrote: “A great loss ,so unexpected, cannot believe it .....such a incredible talent ,The first make up artist i ever worked with, taught me so many things , by my side for so many shoots ,days ,weeks months . It doesn’t seem real , such a gentle kind quiet soul , u never heard him speak about anyone in any way , he could transform your face and bring out beauty u could not see. Gone way too soon , cannot believe we will never have our discussions again . Rest in peace subhu you will be missed.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar says he has applied for Indian passport, explains how he got Canadian citizenship at HTLS 2019

 

His funeral was attended by a number of Bollywood celebrities including Anushka, Madhuri Dixit and celebrity and fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

(With ANI inputs)

World knows Pak not serious in trying LeT chief, other 26/11 culprits:India
Jharkhand assembly poll: CM Das, Speaker, ex-Maoist in fray for 2nd phase
Unnao rape survivor, set ablaze, dies; kin were threatened by accused
PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray meet for first time after Sena chief became CM
After Friday's encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
Virat Kohli powers India to record T20I chase against West Indies
Retired school teacher stabs daughter-in-law, wife in Delhi
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to 'Sauda Khara Khara' at #HTLS 2019
