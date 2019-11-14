Sara Ali Khan enjoys holiday in New York, shares pic wrapped in warm clothes. See it here

bollywood

Updated: Nov 14, 2019

After treating her fans with beautiful, seaside pictures from Sri Lanka three weeks back, actor Sara Ali Khan is off to wintry New York for a brief holiday. On Thursday, the actor shared a picture as her Instagram stories.

In the picture, Sara is seen wrapped up in woollens and looking at mannequin in a shop window in Soho in lower Manhattan, New York City. She also shared a picture of her friend, who goes by the name Kamiyaah (Kamya Arora), who too seems excited about their ‘shopping and roaming’ spree in the US city.

Sara, who has been shooting for her next, a remake of hit ’90s film Coolie No 1, had taken a short break three weeks back too and dashed off to Sri Lanka. She had shared a bunch of pictures. She can be seen sipping a drink in a pool while another had her in an auto and is enjoying the Lankan rains.

Sara Ali Khan posted pictures from New York.

Sara, who made an impressive debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and followed it up with the more commercial Simmba, the actor proved she could act and be a typical Bollywood heroine too. She has also shot another film with Imtiaz Ali, a sequel of his own Love Aaj Kal, where she has been paired with Kartik Aaryan. Ever since the two were paired together, there have been constant murmurs that they are dating each other. Kartik joined her in Bangkok on her birthday. Sara was in Thailand to shoot for Coolie No 1. Subsequent to that, there have also been reports of their breakup.

According to a report in Times of India, the two are planning to ring in the new year in New York, later this year. Reportedly, the actor’s mother Amrita Singh isn’t too excited about the idea and wants her daughter to focus on her career, while Sara is okay about mixing personal life with work.

