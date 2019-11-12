Sara Ali Khan asks Rohit Shetty for role in next Golmaal film, plan backfires. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:10 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan’s attempt to get Rohit Shetty to cast her in the next instalment of the Golmaal franchise backfired on her. The actor and the filmmaker were guests on the season finale of Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul when she asked him if he’d found a heroine for the film.

“Golmaal ke liye aapko koi heroine mili hai sir? (Have you found an actor for Golmaal sir?)” Sara asked Rohit, who replied, “Jab bhi Golmaal banegi, aap hi ko lunga (If and when the film is made, I will take you).” And then he added, “Zee waalon ne bola hai ke beech beech mein mazaak bhi karna (Zee has told me to keep cracking jokes here and there).”

The video was shared by the official social media accounts of Zee TV, teasing the season finale of the comedy variety show, hosted by Maniesh Paul.

Sara starred in Rohit’s Simmba last year, opposite Ranveer Singh. The film went on to make over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office, establishing Sara as a future star. She has Imitaz Ali’s untitled romantic film with Kartik Aaryan and the Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Rohit is filming the next instalment in his cop universe of films, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. On Tuesday, Rohit and Akshay posted a funny video takedown of a false report that had suggested the two weren’t on speaking terms. The video showed them engaged in mock fight, with Akshay yelling “We had a fallout! Hume ladna padega (We’ll have to fight).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more