Akshay Kumar refutes report of fallout with Rohit Shetty with hilarious reaction video featuring Katrina Kaif. Watch here

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 15:54 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a quirky video response to a news report that suggested he had a fallout with his Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty. And he got Katrina Kaif to appear in a cameo as well.

The 30-second video, shared by Akshay on social media on Tuesday, begins with Katrina showing a news report to the camera, and saying, “Akshay and Rohit had a fallout, watch it live.” The headline of the report reads, “Breaking: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have a major fallout over Sooryavanshi; Karan Johar plays mediator.”

Watch | Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty respond to a ‘fallout’ report with hilarious video, Katrina joins

The video then shows Akshay and Rohit lunging at each other, throwing punches, and having to be pulled away from each other by a group of extras. “We had a fallout!” Akshay yells, “Hume ladna padega (We’ll have to fight).” The video ends with both Akshay and Rohit lying on the floor, exhausted from their fight. Several people left reactions to the post. While some left laughing emojis, others commended Akshay for his sense of humour.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth instalment in Rohit’s cop universe, which includes the Ajay Devgn-starrers Singham and Singham Returns, and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. Both Ajay and Ranveer are expected to appear in Sooryavanshi as well.

Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Tees Maar Khan. Speaking about Akshay, Katrina had called him one of the most hard-working actors she had worked with. She had said: “Akshay is one of the most hardworking actors I know. In fact I learnt so much from him -- the dedication, the punctuality. It also helps that he has a great sense of humour.”

