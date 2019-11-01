Akshay Kumar to shoot a grand carnival song with 300 dancers for Sooryavanshi

bollywood

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty reportedly plans to shoot a grand song for his upcoming comedy action, Sooryavanshi that stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Katrina Kaif features opposite Akshay in the film. Reports suggest an elaborate set will be erected for the carnival song that will feature 300 dancers.

A source told Mid Day, “On the cards for the month-long final schedule in Hyderabad is the shoot of some action scenes, including a car chase sequence featuring Akshay. But Rohit is the most gung-ho about filming the dance number. In his signature style, the director has envisioned it as a larger-than-life, carnival song that will see the entire cast of the cop thriller come together. It will be along the lines of the title tracks of Golmaal Again and Simmba. An elaborate set will be built for the song, which will also feature as many as 300 background dancers.”

Akshay’s first look of Sooryavasnhi was unveiled earlier this year. In the poster, Akshay was seen as a police officer with a revolver in his hand. His entry was teased in the climax of Simmba as the anti-terror squad chief. Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta will play Akshay’s mother in the film. “I am feeling good and I’m very excited mainly because this kind of big commercial cinema is seen by a lot of people. Every actor wants to be seen by more people and appreciated by more people. I’ve told myself to work hard on it because a lot of people are going to see it. I am going to put my best in it,” she had said about the role.

The film is set to extend Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with the introduction of Veer Sooryavanshi - he has earlier given us Singham (Ajay Devgn in both Singham and Singham Returns) and Simbaa (Ranveer Singh). Sooryavanshi is slated for March 2020 release.

