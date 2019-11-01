Shah Rukh Khan to join Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt for a cameo in Brahmastra: report

bollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:48 IST

Even as fans await an official announcement of Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, speculations are rife that he may have a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. A few reports suggest SRK may announce his next film on Saturday, when he celebrates his 54th birthday.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “Shah Rukh himself likes Ayan’s work and immediately agreed to the cameo. And like everyone else’s in the film, even SRK’s character has the mythological touch.” The information is yet to be confirmed.

“It’s a guest appearance but Shah Rukh plays a pivotal role in taking Ranbir’s journey forward. He has already allotted his dates for his portions and will shoot before the year-end,” the source added. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna in important roles.

Brahmastra is said to be the first in Ayan’s fantasy trilogy where he aims to entwin Indian mythology with science fiction. Earlier slated to hit theatres in December this year, the film was shifted to next year as production work was yet to be completed.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao reveals he stood outside Mannat for 6-7 hours to see Shah Rukh Khan but could not

Announcing the delay, Ayan had written an emotional note on Instagram: “Brahmastra for me is a dream that began in 2011 and I’ve been actively pursuing it since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in 2013. That dream is about creating a movie that offers our country something that’s really new and amazing and next level...in terms of story, character and emotions but also in terms of visual and visual effects. It’s been a long, long road to achieve this vision. When we broke the logo for Brahmastra at the Kumbh, we were excited that the end of the road is near, Christmas 2019...the date we announced for the release of the movie. But in the past weeks, I have learnt that teams working on the movie, lead by my VFX teams need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, to get the film right. With that in mind, we are moving away from Christmas 2019 as our goal for the release of the movie. Working towards that goal could affect the most important goal which is to create the best possible movie experience that Brahmastra can be! Our release date is now slated for summer 2020 but we will announce this once we are absolutely certain of the date. I believe that the extra time going into making the movie is essential to achieve the dream of Brahmastra , and I really hope we make up for the delay by giving our movie-loving country something they can really love and feel proud of.”

Meanwhile, rumours mills also suggest that Shah Rukh may work with south Indian director Atlee soon. Rumours of a possible collaboration first started doing the rounds when the two were spotted together at a cricket match in Chennai earlier this year. Later, Shah Rukh visited Atlee’s office in Chennai as well.

Shah Rukh Khan has not finalised any acting project ever since his last release, Aanand L Rai’s Zero turned out to be a box office dud. The film featured SRK as a dwarf and also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 11:48 IST