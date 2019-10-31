Shah Rukh Khan remembers Yash Chopra as a man plays Tujhe Dekha To Ye on the street, watch

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was reminded of legendary filmmaker Yash Raj Chopra when he came across a musician on the street and it wasn’t just the song he was playing.

In a video that Shah Rukh has tweeted, a street singer is seen playing ‘Tujhe Dekha’ from his hit film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and as the camera takes us closer to the musician, it is not just the song that will remind you of the filmmaker - we get to see that the musician resembles the maverick filmmaker as well. However, it was the golf cap on his head that caught SRK’s attention. He wrote sharing the video, “Suddenly just...missed Yashji. Maybe it’s the singer’s cap?”

Shah Rukh has worked with Yash Chopra on several films including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Darr, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Veer Zaara, and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The filmmaker’s last movie, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, also featured Shah Rukh in the lead, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Talking about Yash Chopra, Shah Rukh had earlier said, “I started working with Yash Chopraji with Darr in which I was a bad guy. I was killing people and misbehaving completely (referring to his earlier films) even without being on drugs and that was really, really intense. I remember Yashji telling me that till the time I don’t play a lover boy nothing will happen or change for me professionally.”

Shah Rukh, also known as romance king of Bollywood, also revealed how the filmmaker shaped his journey as the onscreen lover boy: “I did not want to be a lover boy as I am not good with romance. I felt I was not good looking enough. I don’t think I was good enough to play a lover boy. But Yashji kept telling me if I don’t play a lover boy on-screen nothing will happen to my career, my career will not move ahead. When he tells you something again and again it does make some sense. So even though if I don’t look like a romantic hero or don’t act like one, I just had to go by his beliefs and I did it and it paid the dividend.”

