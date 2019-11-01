Rajkummar Rao reveals he stood outside Mannat for 6-7 hours to see Shah Rukh Khan but could not

bollywood

Actor Rajkummar Rao has revealed he has waited outside Mannat to get a glimpse of his idol, Bollywood star Shah Ruh Khan during his initial days. Speaking on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter With Neha, Rajkummar said he was inspired by Shah Rukh.

Rajkummar added that the first time he came to Bombay, he would simply stand outside Mannat –Shah Rukh’s residence - for 6-7 hours in a bid to see the actor. The Aligarh actor further said that he was delighted to see SRK’s wife Gauri Khan, though he got to see Shah Rukh much later while shooting at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

Talking about his first meeting with the actor, Rajkummar said he was shooting in Mehboob Studios when he got to know that SRK was also shooting there and once he got a go ahead, he entered SRK’s van and saw him for the first time.

An excited Rajkummar said SRK was sweet when he met him, adding that the Shah Rukh knew everything about Rajkummar and it made him feel special. “Shah Rukh is so fantastic. He is so charming and after that, of course, now, we are pretty close. Like I know I can message him, I know I can call him and he calls me and I still get pretty excited and you know that fan inside me would never die. I still feel very very happy whenever he calls me.”

Earlier, talking about being compared with the Khans, Rajkummar had said, “I don’t think we can compare superstars and actors like me. The kind of films Aamir sir, Shah Rukh sir and Salman sir have done are amazing. You can’t say they are not good just because one of their films did not work.”

Recently seen in Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Kangana Ranaut and Made In China alongside Mouni Roy, Rajkummar will now be seen in RoohiAfza alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

