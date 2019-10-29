e-paper
Rajkummar Rao reveals how his parents reacted to his first nude scene

Rajkummar Rao has revealed on an episode of No Filter Neha how his parents reacted when he told them he would have a nude scene in Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

bollywood Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:48 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Rajkummar Rao at the trailer launch of his film Made In China in Mumbai.
Rajkummar Rao at the trailer launch of his film Made In China in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Revealing the news to his parents that he would have to do a nude scene in his debut film, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, has been one of the toughest things Rajkummar Rao has done. The actor faced the camera for the first time in Dibakar Banerjee’s 2010 film, and he describes his break as “one of the happiest moments of my life”.

“Then, after two days, I met Dibaker Banerjee and he then told me, ‘you know, there is a scene where you have to be fully naked in the scene’. It took me seconds to just understand, and then I said, ‘yeah it’s fine, it’s my job’. I said, anything for my part. But I knew that I would now have to tell my parents and my family!” recalled Rajkummar.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha at film producer Anand Pandit's Diwali party.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha at film producer Anand Pandit's Diwali party. ( IANS )

However, he need not have worried. “They (the actor’s parents) were cool. I just told them, I didn’t even ask. I just told them, ‘there is this film I got’, and they were very happy. And then, ‘you know, in the last scene I might be naked’. They were like, ‘What!’ I said mujhe nanga hona padega shayad! I told them, ‘(I’ll be required to expose) only back, only back... no frontal nudity’. They were okay with it, never discussed this point,” added Rajkummar, while interacting with Neha Dhupia on Filter Neha season 4.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan trolled for his Diwali wish, Shabana Azmi is appalled and says ‘Islam is not so weak’

Rajkummar has also shot nude scenes for Shahid and Omerta. Apart from this, Rajkummar shared funny anecdotes from his childhood. He revealed that he was a “fully filmy kid”.

“I wasn’t a bad boy but I was a very adventurous kid. I was always outdoors, doing something or the other. I would get into a lot of fights. I was a filmy hero, I was not a gunda, I wouldn’t call it a gunda. So my friends, they would get into a fight and they would call me. I would just look for an excuse to get into a fight. It was like yeah ‘Raj ko aane de, Raj ko aane de’ and then I would go. I would go like a hero, I was a fully filmy kid,” he said.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 19:47 IST

