Why Zara's viral 'death trousers' are sparking trips, falls and safety concerns

The trousers are part of the ongoing puddle pants trend, a style defined by oversized legs and hems that skim or pool on the floor. While the dramatic silhouette has dominated runways and high-street collections alike, the recent online backlash has sparked a debate over whether trend-led fashion is becoming less practical for everyday wear. On social media, the design has even picked up tongue-in-cheek nicknames like the “death trousers” and “deadly Zara pants.”

A pair of wide-legged Zara trousers has become one of the internet’s most unexpected fashion talking points - not because of its silhouette, but because of what happens when people wear it. The Spanish fast-fashion brand’s flowy wide-leg trousers are at the centre of a wave of viral videos in which shoppers claim the extra-long hems have caused them to stumble, fall and, in some cases, suffer injuries.

Latest fashion hazard The controversy has gained momentum across social media. While news reports say the videos are viral on TikTok, on Instagram, #ZaraTrousers features more than 28K videos. Several clips documenting falls and near-misses have amassed significant traction, with individual videos attracting 8.4 million, 1.6 million and tens of thousands of views.

Many videos show wearers lifting the hems while walking, navigating escalators with extra caution or even running tests to see how easily the fabric catches underfoot. Others feature bruised knees, scraped elbows and CCTV footage of unexpected tumbles, with users claiming the extra-wide, floor-length silhouette wraps around their feet while walking.

The comments section are full of people sharing similar experiences. Many joked that the trousers should come with a disclaimer. While the viral clips continue to circulate online, Zara has not publicly addressed the complaints.