Have you been feeling a little more emotional, restless, or reflective than usual? Many people believe that the New Moon marks a fresh beginning and can bring subtle shifts in mood, energy, and emotions. While there is no scientific evidence that the New Moon directly affects your personality based on your zodiac sign, it holds special meaning in astrology, where it is often seen as a time for new intentions, self-reflection, and emotional renewal. Feeling a little off today? Here's how the New Moon could affect your zodiac sign's mood (Pinterest)

"If you're feeling a little 'off' today, your zodiac sign might offer clues about your emotional landscape. The New Moon can influence your moon a great deal, so to counter that, there are some crystals, herbs, and herbal drink concoctions that help immensely to make you feel more grounded," shared Energy Worker, Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

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Aries You may feel impatient to hit the reset button and start something new. Instead of rushing into decisions, try channeling your excitement into one meaningful goal at a time.

Try: Sip cinnamon tea to boost your motivation while helping you stay focused.

Taurus Today, you may find yourself craving comfort, stability, and a little extra peace. Quiet moments could feel far more rewarding than a busy social schedule.

Try: Keep a rose quartz crystal nearby and enjoy a warm cup of rose petal or chamomile tea to help you unwind.

Gemini Your mind may be racing with ideas, making it easy to lose focus. Permit yourself to slow down before committing to everything that comes your way.

Try: Brew a cup of peppermint tea to refresh your mind and support mental clarity.

Cancer The New Moon may make your emotions feel stronger than usual. Instead of brushing them aside, acknowledge and process what you're feeling.

Try: Hold a moonstone while taking a few slow, deep breaths, or enjoy a calming cup of jasmine tea.

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Leo You may feel more thoughtful than usual and prefer meaningful conversations over being the center of attention. It's a good day to reconnect with yourself.

Try: Work with a sunstone crystal and sip a warm orange and honey infusion for a gentle mood boost.

Virgo You may feel the urge to organize everything around you, including your thoughts. Remember that not every problem needs to be solved today.

Try: A warm cup of lavender tea can help calm an overactive mind and encourage relaxation.

Libra Balance is likely to be your biggest emotional priority today. If your relationships feel out of sync, try not to put everyone else's needs before your own.

Try: Rose tea paired with a rose quartz crystal may encourage self-love before you seek approval from others.

Scorpio You may feel drawn toward solitude and deeper self-reflection. Trust your intuition, but be careful not to let assumptions shape your decisions.

Try: Smoky quartz may help you feel more grounded, while a warm cup of sage tea can create a peaceful moment of stillness.

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Sagittarius Your mood may feel upbeat and adventurous, but your thoughts could already be focused on what's next. Try to enjoy the present moment before planning your next journey.

Try: Ginger and lemon tea can complement your energetic spirit while helping you stay centered.

Capricorn The New Moon encourages practical thinking and long-term planning. You may feel inspired to build something meaningful rather than chase quick results.

Try: Green aventurine can symbolize fresh opportunities, paired with a refreshing cup of tulsi tea.

Aquarius New ideas and unexpected inspiration may arrive when you least expect them. Keep a notebook nearby so you can capture your thoughts before they fade.

Try: Butterfly pea flower tea can serve as a colorful reminder to stay open to fresh perspectives.

Pisces Your intuition may feel especially strong today, but you could also absorb the emotions of the people around you. Make time to protect your peace and recharge.

Try: Amethyst, along with a warm cup of chamomile tea, may help you relax, restore your energy, and reconnect with yourself.

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Disclaimer: The insights in this article are spiritual beliefs and should be viewed as a form of personal reflection and entertainment. Crystal and herbal suggestions are not intended to replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.