In astrology and spiritual traditions, Venus is often associated with love, beauty, self-worth, creativity, and harmony. While different belief systems interpret Venus energy in their own ways, many people use simple rituals inspired by this planet to reconnect with themselves and cultivate greater confidence, inner peace, and self-love. These practices are not about changing who you are. Instead, they encourage you to slow down, care for yourself, and create space for joy in your daily life. How to make Venus strong for women: 9 feminine rituals to invite love, beauty, and confidence (Pinterest)

“Venus energy isn’t about becoming more attractive for someone else. It’s about remembering your own softness, confidence, and self-worth. Every ritual, be it working with flowers, crystals, or fragrance, is an invitation to reconnect with yourself first. When you feel beautiful in your own energy, the relationships you attract often begin to reflect that. Friday is a day we spiritually connect with Venus, so it is also a good day that you can dedicate to certain rituals,” shared Energy Worker, Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

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1. Create a Friday Venus bath ritual Set aside some quiet time on a Friday to create a relaxing bath ritual that helps you unwind and reconnect with yourself.

You’ll need:

Rose petals

A handful of Epsom salt

Rose or jasmine essential oil (add a few drops)

Pink or white candles around the bathtub

A rose quartz tumble placed beside the tub As you soak, focus on how you want to feel rather than what you want to attract. Let the experience remind you that your relationship with yourself comes first.

2. Dress in Venus colors The colors you wear can influence your mood and mindset. Venus is traditionally linked with soft, nurturing shades such as blush pink, white, soft green, peach, champagne, and ivory.

Try wearing these colors intentionally on Fridays or on occasions that matter to you, such as an interview, a celebration, or an important meeting.

3. Build a Venus crystal tray Create a small crystal tray for your vanity or bedside table using rose quartz, emerald, green aventurine, moonstone, kunzite, garnet, and rhodonite. They can be in any form that you prefer.

Each morning, hold one crystal for a few quiet moments while setting a positive intention for the day ahead.

4. Make flowers part of your routine Bring home fresh roses, peonies, jasmine, or lilies simply because you want to surround yourself with beauty. You don’t have to wait for someone else to buy flowers for you.

This small act can become a reminder that you are worthy of care and appreciation every day.

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5. Wear your favorite fragrance every day Instead of saving your favorite perfume for special occasions, make it part of your daily routine.

Floral scents such as rose, jasmine, neroli, gardenia, and orange blossom have long been associated with softness, joy, and feminine energy. Wearing a fragrance you love can also become a simple act of self-care.

6. Create a beauty altar Choose a small corner in your home and fill it with items that help you feel calm, confident, and inspired.

You can include:

A mirror

Fresh flowers

A candle

Your favorite crystal

A handwritten affirmation

A meaningful piece of jewelry Use this space as a daily reminder to pause and reconnect with yourself.

7. Write heart-centered affirmations Instead of focusing only on attracting a partner, write affirmations that reflect the qualities you want to strengthen within yourself.

For example:

I am worthy of love that feels peaceful.

I receive kindness with an open heart.

I honor my softness without losing my strength.

I attract relationships built on mutual respect. Repeat these affirmations regularly to reinforce a positive and compassionate mindset.

8. Sip a Venus tea Prepare a soothing herbal tea with rose petals, chamomile, hibiscus, or lavender.

Drink it slowly while journaling about what currently makes you feel happiest, most confident, or most alive. This quiet moment can help you reconnect with what truly matters to you.

9. End Friday with gratitude Before going to bed, write down three things you appreciated about yourself during the week.

According to Kishori Sud, Venus energy grows where appreciation already exists. The more you recognize your own growth, beauty, and resilience, the less you rely on validation from the outside world.

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Disclaimer: These rituals are based on spiritual and astrological beliefs and are intended for personal reflection and self-care. Their effects are not scientifically proven and is not a substitute for professional advice or support.