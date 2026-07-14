What is the 80/20 rule for weight loss? Fitness coach Allen Nguyen explains and shares 80/20 meal plan for beginners

Allen Nguyen, a fat loss and lifestyle coach with eight years of experience, is breaking down the 80/20 approach to eating for sustainable weight loss . In an Instagram video shared on July 13, the coach explains how the method works and shares a simple meal plan designed to help you incorporate it into your daily routine with ease.

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Strict diets often promise quick weight loss, but for many people they end up feeling restrictive, overwhelming and impossible to maintain. Cutting out every favourite food or surviving on bland meals can make healthy eating feel more like a punishment than a lifestyle, causing many to give up altogether. The good news is that losing weight doesn't have to mean sacrificing everything you enjoy. A balanced, flexible approach can help you stay consistent while still making room for the foods you love.

The 80/20 rule According to Allan, the 80/20 rule is a sustainable approach to healthy eating that helped his client, Declan, lose more than 50 kilos. The principle is simple: around 80 percent of your daily diet should consist of whole, nutrient-dense foods that keep you full, energised and satisfied, while the remaining 20 percent can include the foods you genuinely enjoy. Rather than eliminating your favourite treats, the approach encourages balance, portion control and moderation, making it easier to stick to healthy habits without feeling deprived.

The fitness coach explains, “The idea is pretty simple. 80 percent of your day revolves around whole food sources which keep you full, satisfied, and energetic, and this makes up the foundation of your day. And because you have a strong foundation, this leaves you room for foods that you enjoy, which make up the remaining 20 percent of your day. Now, this wouldn't be considered perfect eating, but it's sustainable. And at the end of the day, sustainable is what gets the best results.”

80/20 meal plan for fat loss Allen shared the exact meal plan he recommended to his client, which played a key role in helping him achieve his weight loss results.

Breakfast: High-protein yoghurt bowl (345 kcal) 250 g vanilla high protein yoghurt

100 g raspberries

100 g blueberries

12 g granola

10 g honey Lunch: Beef Stir Fry Bowl (490 kcal) 150 g lean beef mince (5 percent fat)

120 g cooked jasmine rice

250 g carrot, broccoli and corn mix

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp fresh ginger

15 ml soy sauce

5 ml honey Dinner: Grilled chicken burrito bowl (780 kcal) Grilled chicken burrito bowl

Coke Zero

Popsicle Total nutrition: 1,615 kcal (approx)

The fitness coach concludes, “One of the biggest reasons Declan was able to lose over 50kg and keep it off was because he didn’t try to eat perfectly. Instead he built a way of eating that prioritised whole foods while still leaving room for the foods he genuinely enjoyed. That’s what the 80/20 rule is all about.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.