'She won't skip the gym': Pune man shares his 61-year-old mother's inspiring 18 kg weight loss journey
A Pune man shared how his 61-year-old mother lost 18 kg and became so committed to the gym that she refused to skip a workout.
A Pune man has left social media users inspired after sharing a video of his 61 year old mother, who insisted on going to the gym immediately after a visit to the clinic despite feeling unwell. The clip, posted on Instagram by Harish Thakur, highlights the remarkable transformation of his mother, who lost 18 kg over the past year after being diagnosed as pre diabetic.
(Also read: 100-year-old woman’s longevity routine includes ‘enjoying ice cream, hitting the gym’)
In the now viral video, Harish explains how difficult it had initially been to convince his mother to start exercising. However, after making fitness a part of her daily routine, she not only shed significant weight but also overcame her pre diabetic condition.
‘She has developed a new addiction’
Sharing the story in the video, Harish said, “We are on our way to the clinic, and she has brought her gym bag along. This is my mother, and she is 61 years old. Last year, when the doctor told her that she was in the pre-diabetic stage, she started going to the gym with me only after a lot of persuasion. After losing 18 kg in a year, she is no longer pre-diabetic, but now she seems to have developed a new obsession. She has not been feeling well at all today and has been experiencing blood pressure issues since yesterday. I told her that we should skip the gym today, but she insisted that we go after visiting the clinic. She refused to listen, so we went to the gym after the appointment and worked out for an entire hour. I think she has now developed a new addiction to going to the gym.”
The video was shared with the caption, “My 61 year old mother and her addiction to gym.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet applauds her dedication
The heartwarming clip has attracted several reactions from viewers, many of whom praised the woman's determination and the positive impact regular exercise has had on her life.
One user wrote, “A year ago, I had to convince my mother to join the gym. Today, I have to persuade her to take a rest day. She is now healthier, happier and stronger than ever. That is exactly what I wish for every parent because good health gives us something money never can: more years with the people we love. If you are reading this, encourage your parents to start exercising. One day, you will thank yourself for it.”
(Also read: Indian woman calls ₹3500 Singapore gym session worth ‘every penny’: ‘No stares, no unsolicited advice’)
Another simply commented, “Huge respect for aunty.” A third user wrote, “May everyone develop this kind of addiction,” while another added, “This is so motivating.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More