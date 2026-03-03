Indian woman calls ₹3500 Singapore gym session worth ‘every penny’: ‘No stares, no unsolicited advice’
A woman paid ₹3500 for one gym session in Singapore and said the premium experience felt worth every rupee.
An Indian woman living in Singapore has sparked a lively online debate after revealing that she paid ₹3,500 for a single gym session, an amount she noted would cover a full month’s membership in India.
Taking to X, Sanya shared her experience in a detailed post that has since garnered more than 134,000 views. She wrote, "I paid ₹3500 for 1 gym session in Singapore. That’s a monthly membership back in India. Here’s what the difference looked like. You get what you pay for. SGD 50 for one session, but I walked out feeling like I underpaid. Every detail was thought through. The lighting. The temperature. The music. The smell. Nothing was an afterthought. They justified every penny."
‘When they charge, they deliver’
Explaining what stood out to her, she added, "When they charge, they deliver. Dysons in the changing room. Not one, a whole row. A pool that overlooked the Singapore skyline. A terrace where you could sit after your workout and just breathe. A cafe with actual good food."
For her, the experience went beyond just fitness. "Fitness felt like self care, not punishment. I finished my workout and sat in the cafe for 30 minutes. Just sat there. Didn’t want to leave. It wasn’t like a task I crossed off my list, it was an experience I wanted to repeat," she wrote.
Sanya also highlighted the atmosphere inside the facility. "The environment made me want to show up. You know how kids don’t need motivation to go to a playground? They just go. No negotiation. No discipline required. The place itself pulls them in. No one was watching. No stares. No unsolicited advice. No one waiting for your machine with that look. No trainer interrupting to sell you a package. You could just exist. Focus. Be invisible in the best way."
Summing up her thoughts, she said, "This is what respecting the customer looks like. They took my money and gave me everything. Not the bare minimum. Everything. Like they wanted me to come back. Need more such experiences in India."
Take a look here at the post:
Internet reacts
Her post drew mixed reactions. One user commented, "You would find a similar experience at these price points in India too." Another said, "Yes, i agree with you." A third added, "The day everyone in India spends ₹3500 on a session you will get similar or better facilities here too."
However, not everyone agreed with the comparison. One user remarked, "We have an inherent disease always pulling down anything that is Indian and services. No medicine for this sickness." Another wrote, “I am getting all that with 5k monthly membership in India.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
