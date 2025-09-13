100-year-old woman’s longevity routine includes ‘enjoying ice cream, hitting the gym’

A woman who turned 100 this year has revealed what she does to stay healthy and alert at her age. Reportedly, her routine includes going to the gym and eating her favourite things, especially ice cream and root beer, but moderately. 100-year-old Mary Coroneos celebrated her birthday in June in Norwalk, Connecticut. (Instagram/@athena_coroneos_)

What is the centenarian's best advice for longevity?

"Just keep moving, step carefully, and look where you're going," 100-year-old Mary Coroneos, who always keeps herself busy, told Business Insider. Her routine involves several things, including enjoying good things in life and working out without fail.

Revisiting childhood:

Coroneos, who grew up in a mining town, told the outlet that though her family didn't have much money, she always had fun and stayed active while helping her mother around the house. "We were always doing things, hiking up in the woods, finding old artifacts.”

She recalled that her mother would challenge her and her siblings in a way that made home chores feel like a game. "It was a friendly competition," she said, adding, "I won quite a bit, but I was the oldest, so I tried to give them a turn."

High school life:

Coroneos was an athlete while in high school, playing volleyball and basketball. Academically, she graduated when she was 21 and later obtained a master's in education from Temple University.

Mary Coroneos’ career as a teacher:

She taught full-time into her 70s and then part-time until she was 90. The outlet reported that she also worked part-time at Dunkin' Donuts to support her family while working full-time.

Talking about Coroneos’ teaching career and her work ethic, her 65-year-old daughter, Athena, told the outlet, "There's something about it that gives you vitality. It gives you a more youthful perspective.”

Building strength:

At the age of 100, Coroneos still hits the gym regularly and works towards building her strength with the help of personal trainers. She advised the younger generation to keep their brains sharp, too, in addition to being physically active.

"I think if you have a curiosity about life and learning, it makes you less rigid. There's a flexibility that you need for a long life," Athena said, recalling how her family saved money to take her and her siblings on trips across Europe.

Stay in touch:

"She's a notorious flirt. She may be 100, but she's not blind," Athena said to the outlet, adding that her mother believes in staying connected with the community.

"Longevity runs in our family, but I don't take it for granted," Athena said. "If you can broaden your perspective through friendship, through learning new things, you can enjoy life and have a purpose to go on. And it's never too late to pursue."