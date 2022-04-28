100-year-old man creates world record for working in same company for 84 years

What is the longest time you have worked in one company or organisation? Many would be able to count the years on their fingertips. For Walter Orthmann from Brazil, though, the association with his workplace has been a rather long one. He has been working in the same company for over 84 years. And now, the 100-year-old man has created a world record for doing so.

Guinness World Records (GWR) shared a blog documenting Orthmann’s story. They shared how he started working as a shipping assistant at a textile company in Santa Catarina, Brazil in 1938 at the age of 15. Slowly with hard work and determination he started climbing the ladder of success. Today, he is regarded as an important leader who is known for his humanity, empathy, and charisma.

The image shows the record holder with his certificate.(Guinness World Records)

In 2022, he crossed a huge milestone in his personal life when he turned 100 years old. He celebrated the special day in the company of his family, friends, and of course, his co-workers.

The man's 100 years birthday celebration with family, friends, and co-workers.(Guinness World Records)

"I don’t do much planning, nor care much about tomorrow. All I care about is that tomorrow will be another day in which I will wake up, get up, exercise and go to work; you need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future. Here and now is what counts. So, let’s go to work!" he told to GWR about what makes him keep going.

"Looking back, despite never having contemplated breaking a record, I think my proudest achievement was being certified as the title holder for the longest career in the same company,” he added about the wonderful record he created.

What are your thoughts on this wonderful – and somewhat surprising – record?