Sona Mohapatra objects to kids being shoved on to stage during concerts, says ‘making a young girl gyrate to Bedardi Raja is creepy’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has raised a concern about the prevailing trend of parents shoving their kids on to a stage while an artist is performing live. The singer posted a picture from one of her concerts along with a long note about why the practice is unsafe and disrespects the artist. She also pointed out that often the songs sung, and to which kids dance to, are not appropriate for them, given their age.

She shared the picture and the note on Twitter with the caption, “While India outrages about how we treat women & more so when we are subjected to extreme acts,let’s take some time to think about how we treat our children, what we teach them & what environment they are growing up in.THIS happened for the nth time in one of my concert stages.”

The picture shows a young girl standing besides her on stage while the live performance is still on. Sona wrote along with it, “Dear parents, do note that a concert stage is earned with years of hard work & commitment. Secondly, shoving your kid up without any intimation, permission from the artist or adult supervision is not only disrespectful but dangerous considering there is so much equipment, cables, wires & electricity on stage & electricity! Finally & most importantly, have some understanding of context?”

Talking about the latest incident at her concert, she added, “Making a young, barely out of toddlerhood girl child gyrate to Banno Tera Swagger Lagey SEXY & Bedardi Raja is plain creepy, inappropriate. I had no choice but to stop the show & request for her to be accompanied out. I don’t blame the kid at all. She was & is innocent but for adults to stealthily parachute her on to a stage that didn’t even have stairs for audience access is deeply disturbing. I do call up audience & kids on my stage once in a while but it is & should be my prerogative, choice of song & planned for safety. Have covered the child’s face because this is not about her in particular & I only wish her well & send her a lot of love like I said on the microphone. Hope she follows her passion, even goes to a dance school if she desires & makes a mark for herself in the performing arts arena.”

Sona has delivered some superhit songs such as Bedardi Raja in Delhi Belly, Naina in Khoobsurat, Jiya Laage Na for Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Ambarsariya in Fukrey. She is known for not mincing any words while expressing herself or raising issues that matter on social media.

