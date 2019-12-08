Chhapaak’s trailer to be unveiled on World Human Rights Day, Meghna Gulzar says ‘couldn’t have asked for better synchronicity’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 14:56 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone’s first production Chhapaak will release in January 2020, but ahead of it, its trailer will be unveiled on December 10. The date is particularly significant as the day is also celebrated as World Human Rights Day.

A report in Mid Day said that Meghna Gulzar is most delighted with choice of the date. Speaking to the publication, she said, “It is actually a nice coincidence that our trailer is getting launched on the 10th of December, which also happens to be - Human Rights Day. Chhapaak is a story of acid violence. I really couldn’t have asked for better synchronicity for the release date of our film.”

Chhapaak is inspired by the life of acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal of Delhi. Deepika will play the principle character called Malti, with Vikrant Massey playing the second lead.

Given that the Laxmi Agarwal story got a lot of media coverage, Meghna agrees doing a film on a subject about which a lot is already known, can be a challenge. The report quoted her as saying, “The story of Laxmi - yes it’s known and see the thing is when you are telling a true-life story, most of it will be known. Everybody will know something about it, some people will know everything about it but not everybody will know everything about it and that’s where you make that journey from it being just a newspaper article to being a film without distorting the facts, without overstating the reality at least that’s my sensibility and yet make it an engaging and immersive experience...”

On the choice of Deepika for Malti, she had earlier told PTI, “Deepika is going to be a revelation in Chhapaak. It is a completely different side of Deepika which people will see. When I say that I don’t mean just the look or prosthetics, it’s also about going into the second level of the character – the body language, the gestures and the general energy.”

