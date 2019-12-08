Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan’s film makes Rs 20.60 cr, Panipat stays low

bollywood

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 09:17 IST

Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, is having a golden run at the box office. After a big opening, the second day too, was impressive. As per a report in Box office India, the film made an estimated Rs 11.50-11.75 crore nett.

This has taken the overall total after two days to Rs 20.60 crores. Sharing the opening collection of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has written on Twitter “#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener... Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz.”

#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener... Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif share emotional posts on death of makeup artist Subbu, call him ‘maestro’

The report said that the growth was in the range of 40% from day 1, which would count as a decent number but it is still weaker than other films this year like Dream Girl, Bala and Chhichhore, all of which saw a 50% jump from day 1. However, this is still a good figure, given that the day saw the release of another big film Panipat, and Pati Patni Aur Woh had to contend with lesser number of screens.

Panipat, meanwhile, is struggling. After a poor day 1 outing with Rs 4.12 crores in earnings, the second day figures weren’t so impressive either. As per Box Office India, the film earned an estimated Rs 5.75 - 6 crores

nett. The film has to really show a turnaround to improve matters.

The report added that the jump from day 1 was actually better for Arjun Kapoor starrer but as the numbers are really low, it didn’t matter. It also said that the film got no takers from the North and East India markets, which were huge contributors for its underperformance. According to Taran, the run-time of the film (close to three hours) affected multiplex business as well.

Earlier, sharing the day 1 figures of Panipat, Taran had tweeted, “#Panipat records low numbers on Day 1... Reports [word of mouth] are positive and its biz, hopefully, should see a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 4.12 cr [2395 screens]. #India biz... Showcasing at multiplexes affected due to excessive run time [close to 3 hours].”

#Panipat records low numbers on Day 1... Reports [word of mouth] are positive and its biz, hopefully, should see a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 4.12 cr [2395 screens]. #India biz... Showcasing at multiplexes affected due to excessive run time [close to 3 hours]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a Mudassar Aziz directorial and is a remake of hit 1978 film of the same name, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta.

Panipat is director Ashutosh Gowariker’s retelling of an important event in Indian history - the Third Battle of Panipat fought in 1761 between the Maratha forces led by Sadashivrao Bhau and Afghan king, Ahmad Shah Abdali, who was aided by Afghan Rohilla and the Nawab of Awadh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more