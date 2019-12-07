Pati Patni Aur Woh Vs Panipat box office day 1: Kartik Aaryan posts highest opening ever, sprints ahead of Arjun Kapoor film

bollywood

This Friday saw the release of two major films -- Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh and Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat. As per a report in Box Office India, Kartik’s film has left Panipat behind a big margin and also registered the actor’s highest opening at an estimated Rs 8.5-9 crore nett.

The report adds that in doing so, Pati Patni Aur Woh has done better than Kartik’s previous outing Luka Chuppi. It said, “Pati Patni Aur Woh has done well on day one with collections of 8.5-9 crore nett which is the highest opening day for a Kartik Aryan film, beating the numbers of Luka Chuppi this year.” The film may not be able to register numbers as big as Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl. It would, nonetheless, do decent business on Saturday too, the report added.

In comparison, Ashutosh Gowariker’s ambitious Panipat has fared poorly at the ticket counters. With an estimated earnings of Rs 3.5-4 crore nett range, it has underperformed in Maharashtra too, which would be its most-favourably disposed market. In doing so, the film has done worse than recent releases, Marjaavaan and Commando 3 too.

Speaking about the films’ prospects at the box office, trade analyst Girish Johar has earlier told Hindustan Times, “Panipat should open in the range of Rs 5.5-6.5 crore whereas Pati Patni Aur Woh should open at around Rs 7.5-8.5 crore.” He further said that Panipat’s length may be a problem. “The length of Panipat is almost three hours and this limits the rotation of shows. Multiple shows can run in multiplexes as Commando 3 and Knives Out are still running and will not impact them in anyway. Comparing them, the comedy genre attracts larger audience as compared to historical. But it has been proved lately that multiple films can perform well simultaneously.”

Kartik’s film, in comparison, is a comedy and would appeal to the youth. “It is a youthful light comedy, Ananya and Bhumi are doing well, Kartik is the new neighbourhood chocolate boy and has a huge fan following. It is remake of an old hit and costing is also in control. Two songs are already popular ahead of its release and it is also expected to have a good start. It is looking like a comfortable winner at the box office.”

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the hit 1978 film of the same name and deals with infidelity in a light-hearted manner. It stars Kartik, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The original starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta.

Panipat is the retelling of an important event in Indian history -- the Third Battle of Panipat, fought between the Maratha forces, led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Afghan king, Ahmad Shah Abdali, who was aided by Afghans of Rohilla and Nawab of Awadh.

