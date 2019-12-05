Neha Kakkar slams Gaurav Gera, Kiku Sharda for body-shaming her: ‘Thankless people, aren’t you ashamed?’

tv

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 13:31 IST

Neha Kakkar and brother Tony have reacted sharply to comedian Gaurav Gera’s latest act where he targeted the singer for her body shape and size. Gaurav Gera was performing his act as a nurse for The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV.

In the said video, a short girl, dressed glamorously, named ‘Neha Shakkar’ is made fun of for her size. The girl is called ‘chota sa bluetooth speaker’. Neha’s song Do Peg Maar is also mentioned. She is also asked, “Is bhondi si shakal ke saath jab tum mic ke saamne jaati ho to mic muh nahi pher leta hai? (How do you go in front of the mic with such a face? Doesn’t the mic turn away?)” Kiku Sharda plays the doctor in the act while Gaurav is a female nurse.

Reacting to the video, Neha posted notes on her Instagram stories. “Shame on these people to create such a NEGATIVE and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is Ridiculous!!! Stop using my name, Stop enjoying, dancing and acting on my songs if you hate me so much. Thankless people. Itna zyada enjoy karte ho mere songs pe (You enjoy my songs so much), you have such good times, you’ve partied so hard on my songs, you’ve made you GF BF hear my love songs, uske baad bhi itna bura likhte hue ho mere liye? Sharam nahin aati? (Yet, you wrote such bad things about me? Aren’t you ashamed?) We should be thankful to the people jinke wajah se hum khush hote hain otherwise aaj kal khusiyaan kitni mushkil se milti hain (It is rare to find people who make us happy),” she wrote.

Sharing Gaurav’s video, Tony wrote on Instagram, “This is how you respect a small town girl who achieved everything on her own with so much struggle in life. Being a short girl My sister has already suffered a lot. Do you understand what a person goes through when you make fun about her/his body size or shape. Will you ever stop making fun of what god has made us ? Not just that you are talking rubbish about her talent too. Aren’t you damaging her career by saying all that wrong things about her talent ? Those who don’t understand music much would believe you easily coz you are a big national tv Channel. Fact is nobody becomes number 1 just by fluke and that too of a country which has a population of 1.3 billion #nehakakkar.”

Neha posted a fresh note Thursday morning in which she asked fans to forgive and forget: “As I cannot live in a not so positive environment, let’s just forget about the incident that happened.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 61 written episode 61 December 4: Rashami blushes as Shefali asks Arhaan if he will get married on the show

“I’m so lucky I have You All That too in a Biggggggg Number I would love you, respect you till my last breath My #NeHearts and Thank you for creating that Cutest Hashtag .“ #NehuHappyNeHeartsHappy “ Good News for My NeHearts #PuchdaHiNahin Out Super Soon!!,” she captioned the post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more