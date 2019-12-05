Bigg Boss 13 day 61 written episode 61 December 4: Rashami blushes as Shefali asks Arhaan if he will get married on the show

tv

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 00:02 IST

The equations inside the Bigg Boss 13 continue to worsen and fights were resumed on Wednesaday’s episode as well. However, it was Arhaan and Rashami Desai’s new love story that was the top attraction.

Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurrana, Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tulli and Hindustani Bhau refusing to get out of bed even after getting multiple wake up warnings from Bigg Boss. It all begins, as they accuse Sidharth and hold him responsible for not getting their tea and being deprived of the other items.

Arhaan and Sidharth locked horns and began abusing each other. Shefali then questioned Rashami why was she creating scene

Shefali asked Arhaan if he thought Rashami would actually marry him. She kept suggesting that he may be interested but she will not marry him. Arhaan called Rashami and asked her but Shefali kept doubting their intention. Rashami blushed and replied to Shefali, “Shaadi ki to baat kar mat. Wo bata sun ke muujhe ghabrahat hone lagti hai (Don’t talk about marriage, I get nervous.).”

Sidharth Shukla is earning new enemies everyday. ( COLORS )

Bigg Boss finally showed some empathy towards the contestants and gave them yet another chance to get their ration back. He asked the contestants to nominate two contestants who, they feel, are responsible for the situation going out of hand. The two contestants named would be out from contesting this week’s captaincy. While many pointed fingers at Vishal and Rashami for stealing the pasta, a few also held Sidharth responsible and nominated him. Sidharth and Vishal got maximum votes but Sidharth turned aggressive and said he won’t accept the decision and Vishal joined him in boycotting. However, after a few heated debates, Vishal and Sidharth were eventually deemed out of the race for captaincy.

Housemates during the captaincy task. ( COLORS )

Later in the day, Bigg Boss then announced the captaincy task BB Junction. A train installation was set up in the garden area along with baggage lockers. Each contestant was allotted a bag with their name placed in the baggage locker. On every buzzer, the contestants had to rush to the locker and pick up one bag each of another contestant whom they want to save or disqualify. They needed to wait at the platform for the train to honk and then board the train. With each horn, the last contestant to board the train and the last one to come out would get a chance to disqualify the person whose bag he/she is carrying. The last two contestants whose bags would be in the bus would end up competing for captaincy. A contestant can decide not to board the train but this will disqualify both the person and the one whose bag he/she is carrying.

Paras was given the role of sanchalak in the captaincy task. He was in the captaincy race but Sidharth played on his behalf as he had hurt his finger earlier. ( COLORS )

Within no time the garden area turned into a battleground and as soon as the first buzzer rang, Sidharth and Asim got into yet another brawl with each other while fetching the bags. Sidharth, Asim and Shehnaaz continued to fight and say mean things to each other during the task.

