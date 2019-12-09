Star Screen Awards: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday add glam as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh win top awards. Read complete winners list

bollywood

Dec 09, 2019

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who shared screen space in the critically-acclaimed Gully Boy, were the stars of the evening at the Star Screen Awards held in Mumbai on Sunday. While the film won the Best Film (Popular) award, the actors won Best Actor in the male and female categories, respectively, besides setting the red carpet on fire.

Alia kept it traditional in a multicoloured sari with her hair neatly tied in a bun. Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar also took home the Best Director (Popular) award and was spotted on the red carpet in black. Ranveer and his actor wife Deepika Padukone were twinning in black at the event. While Ranveer wore a black turtle neck with matching trousers and a blazer, Deepika joined him in a one-shoulder black gown.

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Deepika Padukone at Star Screen Awards 2019. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer was his usual energetic self and was seen grooving with his Simmba co-star Sara Ali Khan on the red carpet. Sara wore a short silver dress with a dramatic cape and took home the trophy for the Most Promising Actor (Female) for her debut film, Kedarnath.

Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu and Yami Gautam at Star Screen Awards 2019. ( Varinder Chawla )

Nora Fatehi, Diana Penty, Surveen Chawla, Ananya Panday at Star Screen Awards 2019. ( Varinder Chawla )

Rekha, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani at Star Screen Awards 2019. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 emerged as the other big winner as it won the Best Film Critics Choice award and got the actor a Best Actor Critics Choice (Male) award. Director Anubhav Sinha won the Best Director Critics Choice award for the film which also bagged an award for the Best Story.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar were declared joint winners of the Best Actor Critics Choice (Female) award. The two recently played ‘Shooter Dadis’ in the film, Saand Ki Aankh. While Bhumi sizzled in a golden gown with a small train, Taapsee kept it simple in a white dress. Yami Gautam arrived in a shimmery gown and collected her award for the Best Actor In Comic Role (Female).

A lot of Bollywood celebrities strutted down the red carpet in their designer best. Kriti Sanon, who recently appeared in period drama Panipat, arrived in a white and beige gown. Kartik Aaryan was also spotted at the event in a black suit with a bow-tie. Their film Luka Chhupi won the Baat Nayi Award.

Here are the other winners:

Best Supporting Actor (Male) - Gulshan Devaiah – Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Supporting Actor (Female) - Kamini Kaushal – Kabir Singh

Most Promising Actor (Male) - Siddhant Chaturvedi – Gully Boy

Most Promising Debut Director -Aditya Dhar – Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Sachet Tandon – Bekhyali (Kabir Singh)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Shreya Ghoshal – Kalank

Best Music - Kabir Singh and Gully Boy

Best Lyrics - Apna Time Aayega – Gully Boy

Best Dialogues - Gully Boy

Best Action - War

Best Editing - War

Best Cinematography - Gully Boy

Best Choreography - War – Ghungharoo

Best Production Design - Gully Boy

Lifetime Achievement Award - Prem Chopra

