Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan film collects Rs 34.5 cr, Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat steady at Rs 17.9 cr

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 09:15 IST

After an impressive start on Friday, Kartik Aaryan’s latest offering Pati Patni Aur Woh continued its success run at the ticket windows on Sunday, making an estimated total of Rs 34.5 crore in three days of its release. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Aparshakti Khurana alongside Kartik.

A Boxofficeindia report claimed that the remake of the 1978 BR Chopra film made Rs 13.5-14 crore on Sunday, a slight jump from its Rs 12.33 crore collection on the second day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted figures for the first two days of the film’s box office performance. “#PatiPatniAurWoh hits the bull’s eye... Witnesses all-round growth on Day 2... Wins over youngistaan as well as family audience, metros as well as mass markets... Eyes ₹ 36 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr. Total: ₹ 21.43 cr. India biz,” he tweeted.

#PatiPatniAurWoh hits the bull’s eye... Witnesses all-round growth on Day 2... Wins over youngistaan as well as family audience, metros as well as mass markets... Eyes ₹ 36 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr. Total: ₹ 21.43 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2019

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name that starred Ranjeeta, Vidya Sinha and Sanjeev Kumar in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor-starrer Panipat performed slightly better at the box office on Sunday, with an estimated earning of Rs 7.5-8 crore on the third day of the release, the report added. The film stands at a Rs 17.9 crore total in three days.

Taran had shared details of box office performance of the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial. “#Panipat shows an upward trend on Day 2... #Maharashtra [#Mumbai circuit especially] is performing best... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3, especially in circuits with strong presence of multiplexes... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr. Total: ₹ 9.90 cr. #India biz,” he tweeted on Saturday.

#Panipat shows an upward trend on Day 2... #Maharashtra [#Mumbai circuit especially] is performing best... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3, especially in circuits with strong presence of multiplexes... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr. Total: ₹ 9.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2019

Panipat stars Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman and Kriti Sanon alongside Arjun and tells the story of the third battle of Panipat.

