Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother scraps with Vindu Dara Singh, calls out Sidharth and Paras for mocking Shefali

tv

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 12:46 IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh has been an ardent follower of the show and has been constantly commenting on the ongoing season and the Bigg Boss 13 contestants on Twitter. His latest tweets suggested that Asim Riaz got all his “content” and footage from his interactions with either Sidharth Shukla or Himanshi Khurana.

While Himanshi was voted out of the show this Sunday, Sidharth is currently inside the secret room, keeping a close watch on the housemates. Asim’s brother Umar reacted sharply to Vindu’s posts and wrote in detail, explaining how Asim has much more to his personality than just fighting with Sidharth.

Also read: Alia Bhatt tries to calm down dad Mahesh as he loses cool at event. Watch

Vindu had tweeted late Monday, “Like Sagar commented, No Sid, No Paras, No Himanshi toh Azim ka contribution before the task was a big ZERO Hence no tweet against Azim based on no content! I hope @realumarriaz will not tweet against me again tonight, like every night! #BB13.” Reacting to this, Umar wrote, “Without sid and paras , there was so much postive vibe and love in the air that #madhurima who had so many differences with #vishal confessed her love and they again became friends. #unstoppableasim.”

Like Sagar commented,

No Sid,

No Paras,

No Himanshi toh Azim ka contribution before the task was a big ZERO

Hence no tweet against Azim based on no content!

I hope @realumarriaz will not tweet against me again tonight, like every night! 🙃#BB13 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 9, 2019

He also wrote in a series of tweets quoting Vindu’s tweet: “#asim content was that he made #rashmi to confess to #arhaan that she loves him. Do pyaar karne walo ko mila diya aur kya chahiye aapko sir. Sirf besharmi se baat karne ko aur maar peet karne ko content nai kehte hain. Get your defination of content correct! I would ask #bigboss to keep #sid and #paras in the secret room for eva. When eva they are in house, things go crazy, they are bad omen to the show i guess. Let people in the house fall in love and let people outside who watches the show with family see that still bigboss is about love and not jus violence.”

Without sid and paras , there was so much postive vibe and love in the air that #madhurima who had so many differences with #vishal confessed her love and they again became friends. Contd. #unstoppableasim https://t.co/emiR2AoYR2 — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 9, 2019

#asim content was that he made #rashmi to confess to #arhaan that she loves him. Do pyaar karne walo ko mila diya aur kya chahiye aapko sir. Sirf besharmi se baat karne ko aur maar peet karne ko content nai kehte hain. Get your defination of content correct!#UnstoppableAsim https://t.co/emiR2AoYR2 — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 9, 2019

Let people in the house fall in love and let people outside who watches the show with family see that still bigboss is about love and not jus voilence. #UnstoppableAsim https://t.co/emiR2AoYR2 — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 9, 2019

I would ask #bigboss to keep #sid and #paras in the secret room for eva. When eva they are in house, things go crazy, they are bad omen to the show i guess.contd #UnstoppableAsim https://t.co/emiR2AoYR2 — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 9, 2019

Umar also slammed Paras and Sidharth for mocking Shefali’s friendship with Asim. “Shame on #sid and #paras for disrespecting such a pious relation of #shefali and #asim friendship. Guys dont stoop so low! #UnstoppableAsim,” he wrote. Paras has been making fun of Shefali Jariwala’s friendship inside the house, questioning her loyalty towards her husband.

Shame on #sid and #paras for disrespecting such a pious relation of #shefali and #asim friendship. Guys dont stoop so low! #UnstoppableAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 9, 2019

Umar has been a constant support for Asim on social media during his Bigg Boss journey and he also visited the show’s sets to express his views.

Follow @htshowbiz for more