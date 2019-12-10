e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Big Boss 13 day 64 written update episode 64 December 9: Vishal stages fight with Madhurima to save her but Mahira gets safety from nomination

Big Boss 13 day 64 written update episode 64 December 9: Check out the top highlights of Monday’s episode.

tv Updated: Dec 10, 2019 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vishal did not want to engage in the fight but contestants prodded him to save Madhurima.
Vishal did not want to engage in the fight but contestants prodded him to save Madhurima.
         

With new entries Madhurima and Vikas and old contestants Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra being sent to the secret room, Bigg Boss 13 turned spicier on Monday’s episode.

Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Bigg Boss announcing that Sidharth would have to step out of the house to take proper treatment and undergo a few tests. Shehnaz Gill and Arti Singh began crying as they bid goodbye to Sidharth. Arti also said as she cried, “Jaldi ana please.(Come back soon)” After he left, Shehnaaz and Mahira sat together, discussing Paras and Sidharth.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s family ‘shocked’ to know about Arhaan Khan’s child

Sidharth was then shifted to a secret room where Paras joined him soon. When Sidharth informed Paras that Vikas Gupta has entered the show, Paras claimed he was not on good terms with Vikas and there was a cold war between them.

Arhaan then told Shefali that Rashami was broken when he met her and added that he brought her to the current situation where she is now. Sidharth and Paras had a good laugh over Arhaan claims.

Contestants were then asked to nominat co-contestants for eviction. Vikas named Arhaan and Hindustani Bhau. Arhaan nominated Mahira and Shehnaaz while Vishal named Shehnaaz and Mahira. Madhurima nominated Shehnaaz and Mahira and Arti named Bhau and Shehnaaz. Mahira names Bhau and Madhurima while Bhau named Shehnaaz and Mahira. On one hand, Rashami named Mahira and Shehnaaz, Asim nominated Shefali Bagga and Mahira on the other hand. Bagga named Arti and Mahira. Shehnaaz nominated Bhau and Madhurima. Bigg Boss announced Sidharth, Madhurima, Bhau, Shehnaaz and Mahira as nominated for the week.

Soon after the nomination, Arti went upto Shehnaaz and told her that she nominated her. Arhaan was seen advising Madhurima to open up and Shefali Jariwala asked Mahira to change if she realised anything wrong in her own attitude.

Later, Rashami was seen confessing her love for Arhaan, “I don’t love you as much as you do but I love you. I am wild and very few can handle me the way you do.”

As the contestants wondered over Vishal and Madhurima’s chemistry, the former couple had a disagreement. The conversation turned into an argument and Madhurima walked out on him.

Hindustantimes

Later Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to the nominated contestants to save themselves with a task. Bigg Boss announced that the four nominated contestants had to grab maximum footage and be the highlight of the house for the next one hour. The housemates were informed that the task will be live for the viewers but in reality Sidharth and Paras were the viewers of the task and had the power to save one. Vishal and Madhurima staged a fight for the task. She dragged the fight and got personal and the two snap at each other and blame each other for their broken relationship. This hurt Vishal deeply and he broke down into tears.

While Shehnaaz went upto Rashami and tried to clarify misunderstandings with her, Bhau made no effort to be seen. On the other hand, Mahira kept crying and complaining that no one would talk to her.

Sidharth and Paras decided to save Mahira after the task. When Bigg Boss announced the same, Mahira hugged Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaaz .

Vikas tried his best to make Vishal and Madhurima be friends and Madhurima realised she crossed the line and she apologised. They agreed to begin on a new note and enjoy their journey in the house without any fights.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Citizenship bill clears Lok Sabha after fierce rights debate
Citizenship bill clears Lok Sabha after fierce rights debate
‘Delighted’: PM Narendra Modi after Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill
‘Delighted’: PM Narendra Modi after Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
Track your courier package through Google
Track your courier package through Google
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

TV News