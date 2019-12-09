e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s family ‘shocked’ to know about Arhaan Khan’s child

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai was recently left heartbroken when Salman Khan informed her that Arhaan Khan is the father of a child.

tv Updated: Dec 09, 2019 19:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai has been feeling low after learning about Arhaan Khan’s child.
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai has been feeling low after learning about Arhaan Khan's child.
         

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan have been making headlines for their friendship turning into a relationship inside the house. However, the recent revelation by Salman Khan that Arhaan has a child from a previous marriage have left his plans to propose to Rashami in a lurch. Now Rashami’s brother has reacted to the news with ‘shock.”

A report in Pinkvilla has quoted Rashami’s brother Gaurav as saying, “It’s a shock for me too, as even I didn’t know about all these things. This whole scenario has definitely disturbed us but right now, she is inside the house and we are wishing the best for her always.”

 

On being asked if her family will support her if she decides to say yes to Arhaan’s proposal, Gaurav said, “Let her come out and know about all the things which has happened and then we will see what’s her take on this. It’s her life after all. We are here to guide her but it’s her decision.”

In the last episode, Rashami repeatedly requested the makers to let her leave the house post which host Salman Khan entered the house to console her. He spoke to Arhaan and Rashami in private and informed her that Arhaan had returned to the house to propose to her. She looked upset after learning about Arhaan’s child from Salman.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli picks fight with Vishal Aditya Singh, calls him ‘fake’. Watch

Arhaan apologised to her for hiding it and said that things were very bad in his family which did not let him reveal about his child. Salman asked the two to sort it out but Arhaan requested him not to telecast the portion. The two finally hugged each other with Arhaan telling Rashami, “You are mine, you will always be mine.” Arhaan was evicted from the show a few weeks ago but was sent back in the house as wild card entry.

