Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan turns relationship counsellor for Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan, viewers call the show ‘scripted’

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 16:19 IST

A lot is expected to happen on Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday. While Salman will welcome his Dabangg 3 co-stars on stage, he will also enter the house to talk to Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan about their relationship.

Salman will talk in private with Rashami and Arhaan, who are believed to be in love. The makers have released a promo where Salman asks Arhaan why he didn’t inform Rashami about his child despite planning to propose her on the show. Salman is seen consoling a heartbroken Rashami in the house.

However, the viewers differed on Salman’s initiative to counsel them. Reacting to promos on the episode online, one viewer wrote, “Stop This nonsense. We all know that Rashmi knows him since long time and Even Wikipedia knows about Arhan and his child. How is it possible that Rashmi doesn’t know. You guy are trying to project her as a victim.” Another commented, “Salman already told about this to them and then he came inside n sorting out...All i wanna say, Yahan pe sab Scripted Scripted hai.” One more viewer wrote, “Since when @BiggBoss became the show where makers will Clarify the personal issues on the show. Devoted the Whole Weekend ka Var to prove that She has been cheated and Arhan has child. Utter nonsense and Boring as hell.”

The makers have released new promos where Salman is joined by Dabangg 3 actors Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar and director Prabhudheva. Dressed in pink lehengas, Sonakshi and Saiee join Salman on the dance floor to groove to the song, Munna Badnaam Hua. Prabhudheva is also seen shaking a leg with the actors.

A promo shows Salman playing a game where the participant is supposed to wear a trench-coat with balloons attached to it. The participant has to walk through obstructions to reach the finish line while also singing a song, whereas the opponents are expected to burst as many balloons as they can. Sonakshi is seen singing her R Rajkumar song Sari Ke Fall Sa while walking through the obstructions. Salman also participates in the game and crosses the obstructions while crooning the song, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He is seen declaring himself the winner at the end of the game.

After reports of Vikas Gupta joining the show, the makers have confirmed his entry with a new promo. The Bigg Boss 11 second runner up is seen being hailed as the mastermind of the show upon his arrival.

