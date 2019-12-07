Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 64: An angry Salman Khan blasts inmates for violent behaviour, tells Rashami that Arhaan has a child

tv

The current season of Bigg Boss has never had a dull moment since it began. However, the increasing incidents of violent behaviour by many inmates has come as a shocker.

In the Saturday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 13, host Salman Khan was quite upset at the ‘manmaani aur haatha paayi’ between inmates. Rashami injured her finger on Friday’s episode; she has a hairline fracture in her finger. Not just Rashami, Asim Riaz too, had a muscle pull. In a moment of unusual anger, Salman called inmates ‘idiots’.

The episode also saw Salman call out actor Arhaan Khan for not being completely honest with Rashami. The Kick star revealed, much to the shock of everyone inside the house, that Arhaan has a child!

Here are the highlights from the episode:

Salman is obviously not pleased with the happenings inside the Bigg Boss house. On Saturday’s episode of the show, Salman pointed out that the fights and violent behaviour is beyond the tolerance level. Playing on his mind were recent incidents -- how Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma squabbled over the doll incident. The insults that Shehnaz Gill and Hindustan Bhau hurled at each other were also unpleasant.

Salman cross questioned Rashami and Mahira over the doll incident with the former accusing Mahira of stealing her extensions and calling her ‘ammi’, while Mahira said that it was Rashami who started the ‘playing mother’ farce. As the two got into an argument, and Salman pulled up Rashami (he said he has seen then video footage) as to why she used phrases like ‘guttar’, ‘raste ka bachcha’ etc.

Next, Salman questioned Shehnaz and Hindustani Bhau over their fights -- about Bhau calling her ‘aunty’ and then Shehnaz getting back to him with the ‘lip’ joke. Salman was livid that inmates would stop at nothing – body shaming, fights, violent behaviour. At one point, Salman called the inmates ‘idiots’ – that’s how angry he was.

Salman was in no mood to forgive – amid endless chatter that love birds, Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai, may have some development in their relationship, right inside the Bigg Boss house, Salman decided to unravel some unsavoury facts about Arhaan. An aggressive Salman picked on Arhaan and in an angry barb asked him to mention who all are there in his family. An unsuspecting Arhaan mentioned his father, his mother, his sisters, brother… as Arhaan went quiet, Salman removed his jacket and after a breather, told Rashami: ‘He’s not told you this… child’. A stunned Rashami looked at Arhaan and repeated, ‘child’ almost dumbfounded.

As the truth sank in, Rashami began to cry – Salman then instructed Arhaan to have a frank and honest conversation with her.

The happenings of the house and his interrogation with the inmates took a toll on Salman and he claimed he would take a break. In the interim period, a stunned Rashami asked Arhaan point blank how he could hide issues like his marriage, divorce and child from her. The other inmates, particularly Arti, were equally shocked. Arti was so upset that Shefali and Himanshi had to take her aside. Arti and Rashami are close friends in real-life as well.

After a break, when Salman returned, he made it clear that he had no intention of interfering in Rashami and Arhaan’s personal matter. Since, Arhaan proposed to Rashami in the Bigg Boss house and since Salman had known her for a long time, he felt duty-bound to tell her these hidden secrets.

He then moved on to the bigger issue of violent behaviour – Salman mentioned how 6 x-rays had to be done and how two inmates had suffered fractures as well! He mentioned how such behaviour ‘was not TV’ and went on to add that he did not ‘want to be part of TV like this’.

An angry Salman then asked Shehnaz, Sidharth, Asim and Bhau, Arhaan, Rashami, Shefali Zariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh to pack their respective bags and leave the house. He was also heard asking Bigg Boss to open the main door. This was serious. He then revealed that the show had found its four top contestants – Arti, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga and Mahira.

After a solid dressing down to the inmates, Salman welcomed Rani Mukerji, who had come to promote her new film, Mardaani 2. The two actors, who have worked in a couple of films together and enjoy a great camaraderie, went about cracking jokes. At one point, Rani recalled their conversation from one of the previous seasons. The conversation, which happened two years ago, was about Salman having his babies. Rani kept joking ‘kab aayega Salman ka bachcha’.

They then played a game where Rani was the cop and interrogated Salman with the sweet ‘jalebi’ as his bait.

