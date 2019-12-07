e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Angry Salman Khan reveals Arhaan Khan has a kid, leaves Rashami Desai shocked

Bigg Boss 13 threw another shocker at the audience as a visibly incensed Salman Khan said that Rashami Desai’s beau Arhaan Khan has a child at home.

tv Updated: Dec 07, 2019 14:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Arhaan Khan is present with Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13 house.
Arhaan Khan is present with Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13 house.
         

It is hard to spring surprises when you are talking about celebrities, or even quasi-celebs who largely make to the Bigg Boss house. However, it seems Salman Khan surely had a surprise up his sleeve as he entered the house to host Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar for this Saturday.

 

In a promo shared by the official handle, an incensed Salman Khan – the actor is seen taking off his jacket and dramatically throwing it to the ground – is seen asking Arhaan Khan about his family. Arhaan has been in the news as the reported beau of actor Rashami Desai, with speculation suggesting that he will marry the TV star on Bigg Boss 13.

While Rashami dismissed the rumours, Arhaan appeared on Bigg Boss alongside her and post his eviction had announced that he would like to confess his love to her if he gets to enter the house again. Now, Bigg Boss loves drama and this was an opportunity too juicy to pass so he is back inside the house, this time as a wild card contestant.

Arhaan, however, appears to have not been completely honest with Rashami. Salman, as shown by the teaser, asks Arhaan about his family. To this, Arhaan says that he has his mother, father and brother at home. This only seems to make Salman angrier and he says to Rashami, “He has not told you this… child.” Everyone looks appropriately shocked at this revelation.

While we would know more about this in the episode, Rashami’s close friend Devoleena – who is recuperating from backache at home – shared on Twitter, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan Sir. I cant be grateful to you more than this.Thank you for letting her know the truth.” Rashami has also injured her finger and may take time off to recuperate.

TV News