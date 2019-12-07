Bigg Boss 13 day 63 written update episode 63 December 6: Rashami Desai fractures her finger, wants to quit the show

tv

Dec 07, 2019

Bigg Boss 13 Friday’s episode was a roller coaster ride – if there were ugly fights, mean discussions and physical violence, there was also candid and cute love confession.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

After Asim Riaz confessed his love for Himanshi Khurrana, she said, “Majnu bolenge tumhein saare log. (People will call you majnu)” Asim told her, “Agar mai gaya to aapko miss karunga, agar tum gae to mujhe pata hai aap miss karoge (If I go, I will miss you and if you go, I know you will miss me).”

Himanshi then asked what if none of them were evicted. “Ye show wale nikal denge mujhe, bolenge majnu nahi chahiye humein (The show makers may kick me out as they will say we do not need a majnu),” Asim responded.

Shehnaaz said Sidharth is too weak and asked Asim to go and talk to him. She also requested Bigg Boss to get Sidharth some rest. Asim then went upto him and asked him if he felt alright. Asim also chided Sidharth lovingly, for smoking.

After Bigg Boss warned four times for sleeping, Shehnaaz took it upon herself to get everyone up. After waking up, Hindustani Bhau engaged in a heated discussion with her and called her ‘Rakhi aunty’, irritating her. Mahira supports her and fights with Bhau for making such comments. Shefali Jariwala who supports Bhau is later mocked by Shehnaz for supporting him.

Later, Mahira and Arhaan locked horns over dinner duties. Rashami also supported Arhaan and they fought. Soon after Shefali Zariwala and Rashami made a baby out of towels and named it Mahi.

Bigg Boss then announced the next luxury budget task, ‘Kua Ma Kuud Jaungi. The house was divided into two teams - Team Shehnaz and Team Arhaan. Team Shehnaz comprised of Asim, Himanshi, Mahira, Shefali Bagga, and Aarti. Team Arhaan comprised of Vishal, Rashami, Bhau, Shefali, and Madhurima. When the first buzzer rang, one member from each team had to pull out the bucket from the well. The Sanchalak, Mahira, and Bhau announced who pulled the bucket first and that team would get a chance to steal the eggs from the opponent’s team. Only one member could defend the eggs during the attack. The eggs could only be taken out by the bucket.

When the first buzzer rang and Asim gave his best shot and defended the eggs from Arhaan’s team successfully. After the second buzzer when Arhaan was on the attacking front, Asim defended him with all the power but Vishal and Shefali Jariwala helped Arhaan and, in the bargain, Asim hurt his hand.

Shehnaz got into a heated argument with Shefali Jariwala and accused her of slapping her. With Shehnaz and Rashami fighting, Rashami hurt her finger and was in too much pain. After a lot of chaotic drama, Bigg Boss announced cancellation of the show saying the way contestants were playing it, they might hurt themselves.

Discussing Rashami’s attitude, Mahira began crying. Soon, Shehnaaz, Mahira and Rashami locked horns over stolen stuff of each other. It ended with Rashami calling Mahira ‘halki aurat’ and Rashami labelling her as ‘

After a doctor’s consultation for Asim and Rashami, Asim had a minor muscle pull but he informd everyone else that Rashami got a hairline fracture on her finger.

Hoping to get justice, Rashami was fuming with anger and pain and wants to quit the game. She seeks immediate intervention from Bigg Boss and asks him for an exit. Rashami was upset with the kind of violence that was becoming the norm inside the house.

Rashami then said she would want to take it up ion the weekend episode. She said, “Mai Salman sir ko bol dongi agar aise hoga to I want to quit.” She then asked Bigg Boss to call her to the confession room as she wanted to take a decision.

After Vishal instigated, Arhaan took out his mic and asked Rashami to do the same. She did not want to, but complied after Arhaan insisted on not playing such a game. After some discussion, Rashami hugged Arhaan and began crying.

Later, Bigg Boss called Rashami in the confession room, She complained about the physical violence, asking assurance. However, Bigg Boss merely asked her to voice her opinions on the weekend episode.

