Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra exits the house, Shehnaaz Gill confesses her love for him

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 19:30 IST

Bigg Boss 13 has had some sudden exits this week, including that of the one-time favourite, Paras Chhabra. The makers have released a new promo confirming Paras’ sudden exit from the show. His friends in the house get emotional on hearing the news but Shehnaaz Gill is inconsolable and confesses her love for him.

The upcoming episode will see the beginning of the next round of the BB Junction task. As per the rules of the game, each contestant will be allotted a bag with their name. When the buzzer goes off, the contestants will have to pick up one bag from that contestant’s locker, whom they want to save or disqualify. They needed to wait at the platform for the train to honk and then board the train. With each horn, the last contestant to board the train and the last one to come out would get a chance to disqualify the person whose bag he/she is carrying.

As the second buzzer goes off, the competition will intensify with Paras, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaz and Sidharth Shukla preparing to fight against the rest of the contestants.

After the third buzzer, the task will take an ugly turn as Paras will disqualify Shefali Jariwala from the game without giving any solid reason and under the pretence of being the coordinator. Paras announces his decision and states that Shefali did not board the train, when according to the rulebook she had to. While everyone calls him unfair and unrealistic, Paras continues to do the task at his own will.

After the fourth buzzer goes off, Hindustani Bhau and Mahira skip the train but on second thoughts Mahira decides to board as she is carrying Bhau’s bag and wants to give it a shot for the sake of their friendship. But Paras decides to disqualify Arhaan and Bhau. As a result, the entire house turns against him and labels him a ‘cheater’.

Shefali Bagga plays a trick and throws Mahira’s bag on the roof stating that it is her game.Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan get into an argument as she’s seen calming him down post his verbal dispute with Paras. Rashami loses her cool and breaks all the task properties in anger.

However, the surprise of the episode will be Paras’ untimely exit. Bigg Boss announces that Paras, who has been suffering from an injury, will be stepping out of the house for his treatment. Paras assures his friends that he will come back soon and walks out of the house. Unable to handle his departure, Shehnaaz breaks down and confesses her love for Paras.

As a new day begins, Mahira refuses to cook breakfast and Arhaan and Rashami take the responsibility of preparing breakfast for everyone. Meanwhile, Sidharth and Shehnaaz will be seen having an intense discussion about their game plan.

