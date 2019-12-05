e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Twitter demands ‘evict Sidharth Shukla’ after he gets violent, pushes Asim Riaz again

After Devoleena Bhattacharjee slammed Sidharth Shukla for violent behaviour, Twitter asked COLORS to evict the television actor.

tv Updated: Dec 05, 2019 16:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sidharth Shukla has been regularly displaying violent behaviour without being condemned for it by the Bigg Boss.
Sidharth Shukla has been regularly displaying violent behaviour without being condemned for it by the Bigg Boss.(COLORS)
         

Things got worse inside the Bigg Boss 13 house on Wednesday’s episode when Sidharth Shukla turned violent once again during the captaincy task and pushed Asim Riaz.

Before announcing the captaincy, Bigg Boss had asked housemates to name two contestants who were responsible for the cutting down of ration so that they are ousted from the captaincy race. The housemates named Sidharth and Vishal Aditya Singh as the culprits, following which the two shouldn’t have taken part in the task. However, Sidharth was asked to participate on behalf of Paras as the latter had hurt his finger.

As the captaincy task began, an angry Sidharth pushed and shoved Asim, triggering a fight and also went on to abuse him. Soon after the episode ended, the viewers took to Twitter to demand action against Sidharth for being violent. “#EvictSidharthShukla” was one of the top trends on Twitter India, alongwith “#WeStandWithAsim”.

Even former contestant Devoleena wrote on Twitter, “I dont support physical violence at all. Bal ka Nahi Akal ka Prayog karo #BB13 #Colors #captaincytask.” Devoleena had to make an exit last week after doctors advised complete bed rest to her due to severe backache.  

One Bigg Boss fan wrote, “Stealing pasta is more punishable thing than pushing someone forcefully..i never thought bigg boss will be this biased..sad #BB13 #evictsiddharthshukla #WeStandByAsimRiaz @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV.”

“That Bhukla keep hurting people , has been character assassinating #RashamiDesai now we can’t tolerate it any more #evictsiddharthshukla,” tweeted another.  

 

Also read: Neha Kakkar slams Gaurav Gera, Kiku Sharda for body-shaming her: ‘Thankless people, aren’t you ashamed?’

Fans of Asim even called for a boycott of the show, questioning how Bigg Boss has been ignoring Sidharth’s violent behaviour. “The only way to stop bigboss biasedness is by boycotting the show. We had enough unsubscribing the stupid fake show. No mattr wat happens shukla wont be evicted from the house. #BoycottBiggBoss #WeStandWithAsimRiaz #evictsiddharthshukla,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

 

 

 

One user even asked people to file a complaint against the show. “Guys type IBF on Google and FILE A COMPLAINT against #BB13 REASON- Inspires violence & hatred among people, very biased towards one person, has no rules, mental torture to the viewers, consider TRP above humanity & justice. #EvictSiddharthShukla #WeStandWithAsim,” the tweet read.

