Zomato, Swiggy orders pour in for CJP protestors as strangers send meals to Delhi

As the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified on Monday, several people across the country ordered food for the protestors in a show of support. Videos shared online show packets full of food reaching the protest site of Jantar Mantar, thanks to the generosity of internet strangers who paid for it online. Swiggy, Zomato and other platforms were used to deliver food to Delhi protestors by internet strangers.

Among many such instances, one stood out — a Zomato delivery partner delivered a packet to the protest site in pouring rain. Wearing a raincoat and a helmet over his head, he was heard explaining that the food was ordered by a Mumbai man for students demonstrating in Delhi.

Video goes viral The Zomato delivery driver’s video has been going viral on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

“Anuj naam ka bhaiya hai ye Mumbai, Maharashtra se. Inka naam Anuj Rawat hai. Inhone bola hai ki khaana jo koi Jantar Mantar pe bhookha vyakti hai usse aap le jaa ke de sakte ho. Vo online pay kar diya paisa (This man, named Anuj Rawat, is from Mumbai, Maharashtra. He told me to give the food to anyone who is hungry at Jantar Mantar. He has paid for the food online),” the driver was seen explaining in the now-viral video.

The people filming the video were then heard thanking Anuj Rawat as well as the Zomato driver, who came to deliver the food in the rain.