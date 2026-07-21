Why were students seeking justice met with lathis, tear gas: Mallikarjun Kharge

“Yesterday a very tragic incident occurred. In that unfortunate incident, our students—who were raising their voices regarding the paper leak and the NEET examination—were subjected to baton charges and tear gas, and were beaten,” Kharge posted on his official X account.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon, then again till 2pm, after Kharge raised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) paper leak case.

Congress president and Rajya Sabha’s leader of the opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the government on Tuesday in the Upper House over the alleged assault of protesters with baton and tear gas at Jantar Mantar demanding resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In view of this, Kharge also decided to not celebrate his birthday on Tuesday.

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Thousands had gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned march to Parliament to demand Pradhan’s resignation.

Police resorted to a baton charge to disperse the crowd. The Delhi Police denied permission for the march and imposed prohibitory orders around the New Delhi area.

“I am talking about the future of lakhs of students. For that, thousands of children have come to Jantar Mantar. There has been a baton charge. The government is trying to hurt them. It is trying to suppress them,” Kharge said during the first day of the monsoon session.