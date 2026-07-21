I tried Pure Nutrition's whey protein and creatine for a month: Here's my honest experience

My one-month experience with Pure Nutrition's sports nutrition range, including protein powder, creatine monohydrate, and L-carnitine, along with the pros, cons and key takeaways. Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → I have been going to the gym for the last year. During this time, I have tried a few protein powders and fitness supplements from different brands to understand what actually works for my body. With so many options available in the market today, choosing the right supplement can honestly feel overwhelming. Every brand claims to offer the best muscle recovery, faster strength gains, better performance, and improved results. But over time, I realised that no single product works the same way for everyone. It often comes down to your fitness goals, diet, training intensity, and how your body responds.

Recently, I switched to Pure Nutrition, one of India's fastest-growing sports nutrition brands and the Official Sports Nutrition Partner of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Over the past month, I tested three of its products: the All-in-One Whey Blend, Creatine Monohydrate Powder, and L-Carnitine Liquid to see how they performed in my daily workout routine. Here's my honest experience, along with a few things you should know before deciding whether these products are worth trying.

1. Pure Nutrition All-in-One Whey Blend (Belgian Chocolate) Protein Powder Out of the three products, this protein powder was the one I used every single day without fail. Since my goal is weight gain and muscle building, I usually consume one scoop before my workout. While many people prefer taking whey protein after training, I have found that having it before my session works well for me because it helps me feel fuelled without making me feel too heavy.

Each serving provides 26 grams of protein with a blend of whey protein isolate, whey concentrate, casein, soy protein and pea protein. I liked that it isn't dependent on just one protein source because different proteins are digested at different speeds, which can help provide a more sustained supply of amino acids.

Let's talk about the taste I tried the Belgian chocolate flavour, and surprisingly, it wasn't overly sweet. I have previously tried sweeter flavours like Malai Kulfi from other brands, and honestly, I struggled to finish those because they became too heavy after a few days. Belgian chocolate felt much more balanced. It tasted like a mild chocolate shake rather than a dessert, which made it easier for me to drink consistently. If you're someone who doesn't enjoy extremely sweet protein shakes, this flavour is probably a safer choice. Of course, taste is subjective, so people with a sweet tooth may actually prefer richer dessert flavours.