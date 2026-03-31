Neurosurgeon shares 6 hidden side effects of creatine and tips to take the supplement safely

However, it does come with a list of side effects that not many are aware of, and can sneak up on fitness enthusiasts as an unwanted surprise. Taking to Instagram on March 30, Dr Jagannathan explained what they are.

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Creatine is a compound made of three amino acids that supplies energy to our muscles. According to Dr Jay Jagannathan, a neurosurgeon at the Michigan Neurosurgery Institute specialising in multidisciplinary neurosurgery and pain management, it is one of the most-studied supplements for strength and muscle growth.

1. Water retention The use of creatine supplements draws water from the body into the muscles, noted the neurosurgeon. This may cause between one and three kilograms of weight gain in the first week of supplement consumption. While this can make one feel bloated, it is important to remember that the extra weight is mostly water and not fat, and not to feel demotivated.

2. Digestive issues Stomach cramps, nausea or diarrhoea are often seen in individuals taking creatine, especially in high doses. “Splitting doses or taking with food helps,” shared Dr Jagannathan.

3. Muscle cramping and strains While it is uncommon, some creatine users reported suffering from cramps in the early days. The condition can be avoided if one drinks enough water in addition to taking creatine.

4. Kidney concerns While the use of creatine supplements does not affect the functioning of the kidneys in healthy people, the rise in creatinine levels may affect those with existing kidney conditions. It is better to consult a doctor in such cases, cautioned Dr Jagannathan.

5. Weight gain and body composition Taking creatine leads to water retention by muscles as well as gain of muscle mass. This can affect athletes in weight-class sports, noted the neurosurgeon.

6. Dehydration risk Since creatine pulls water into muscles, people taking it run the risk of dehydration. It is important to drink plenty of water to counteract the effect.

Tips to safely take creatine supplements Dr Jagannathan shared three tips to keep in mind to take creatine supplements without experiencing any unintended negative effects. They are as follows:

Take three to five grams per day for maintenance

Take with water or carbs

Monitor your body and check with a doctor if you have kidney/liver issues “Creatine is generally safe. Most side effects are mild, manageable, and mostly water-related. Knowing them helps you use (the supplement) effectively,” he shared.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.