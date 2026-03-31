Neurosurgeon shares 6 hidden side effects of creatine and tips to take the supplement safely
Creatine is a popular supplement among fitness enthusiasts who wish to build muscles. However, it does have some side affects, explains Dr Jagannathan.
Creatine is a compound made of three amino acids that supplies energy to our muscles. According to Dr Jay Jagannathan, a neurosurgeon at the Michigan Neurosurgery Institute specialising in multidisciplinary neurosurgery and pain management, it is one of the most-studied supplements for strength and muscle growth.
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However, it does come with a list of side effects that not many are aware of, and can sneak up on fitness enthusiasts as an unwanted surprise. Taking to Instagram on March 30, Dr Jagannathan explained what they are.
1. Water retention
The use of creatine supplements draws water from the body into the muscles, noted the neurosurgeon. This may cause between one and three kilograms of weight gain in the first week of supplement consumption. While this can make one feel bloated, it is important to remember that the extra weight is mostly water and not fat, and not to feel demotivated.
2. Digestive issues
Stomach cramps, nausea or diarrhoea are often seen in individuals taking creatine, especially in high doses. “Splitting doses or taking with food helps,” shared Dr Jagannathan.
3. Muscle cramping and strains
While it is uncommon, some creatine users reported suffering from cramps in the early days. The condition can be avoided if one drinks enough water in addition to taking creatine.
4. Kidney concerns
While the use of creatine supplements does not affect the functioning of the kidneys in healthy people, the rise in creatinine levels may affect those with existing kidney conditions. It is better to consult a doctor in such cases, cautioned Dr Jagannathan.
5. Weight gain and body composition
Taking creatine leads to water retention by muscles as well as gain of muscle mass. This can affect athletes in weight-class sports, noted the neurosurgeon.
6. Dehydration risk
Since creatine pulls water into muscles, people taking it run the risk of dehydration. It is important to drink plenty of water to counteract the effect.
Tips to safely take creatine supplements
Dr Jagannathan shared three tips to keep in mind to take creatine supplements without experiencing any unintended negative effects. They are as follows:
- Take three to five grams per day for maintenance
- Take with water or carbs
- Monitor your body and check with a doctor if you have kidney/liver issues
“Creatine is generally safe. Most side effects are mild, manageable, and mostly water-related. Knowing them helps you use (the supplement) effectively,” he shared.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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