Malaika Arora shares her simple water therapy for a health boost
Malaika Arora, known for her fitness and healthy lifestyle, recently shared her simple water therapy for a health and immunity boost.
Malaika Arora is a popular Indian actor, dancer, model, video jockey, and television personality. She gained fame for her incredible dancing skills in item numbers in movies from Dabangg to Housefull 2, and many more. Her iconic moves are songs and are still practiced in parties and celebrations. Apart from her work, she is also known for her fitness regimen and lifestyle that makes her look super young. In a recent interview with Kamiya Jani at Curly Tales, Malaika Arora shared about her lifestyle and health secrets that keeps her fit and young even at 50.
Also read | Malaika Arora at 52 brings the hotness quotient to Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding afterparty in a silver gown
Malaika Arora's water therapy
Malaika Arora follows a proper routine that keeps her fit and healthy. Apart from yoga and exercises, she also focuses on healthy eating. While talking about her morning routine, she revealed about her water shots that she consumes water shots first thing in the morning for better health. She talked about three secret water shots that include an immunity shot, digestive shot, and glow shot.
Immunity shot
Everyone has realised the importance of immunity, post pandemic. Malaika takes it quite seriously by consuming an immunity shot in the morning. It comprises ginger, raw turmeric, mint leaves, tulsi leaves, and chia seeds. Blend all the ingredients together in a mixture along with water, strain it, and consume. She also recommends adding honey to enhance the taste.
Digestive shot
Another shot that Malaika emphasised was a digestive shot that she consumes to keep her digestive system healthy. The shot comprises Carom seeds, Cumin seeds, Fennel seeds, and Fenugreek seeds. Take one teaspoon of each seed, put it in a glass of water and soak it overnight. Warm the soaked water in the morning, add a few drops of lemon juice, strain it and consume. According to her, you can consume it first thing in the morning or last thing at night as well.
Glow shot
Undoubtedly, Malaika is aging like a fine wine, and the secret to her glowing and youthful skin is her glow shot that she consumes in the morning. The shot consists of aloe vera gel mixed with water. She recommends storing fresh aloe vera gel in the form of ice cubes and consuming it directly with water for a natural glow on the skin. You can also add soaked chia seeds or sabja seeds with this glow shot to make it more enriching.
Green juice
Malaika also revealed about her green juice that she consumes green juice during her workout sessions. It includes cucumber, fresh celery, and green apple. Blend the three well with water, strain it and consume.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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