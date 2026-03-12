Malaika Arora launches her new bag and jewellery brand: Check out HT Shop Now's top handbag picks from the debut line

Actor and entrepreneur Malaika Arora, known for her impeccable style, has expanded her fashion footprint with the launch of MAEJOY, a lifestyle accessories label that blends glamour with everyday usability. The brand debuts with over 250 styles across handbags and lab-grown diamond jewellery. Maejoy by Malaika: Check out HT Shop Now's fav picks (Myntra) Built around the philosophy “The Joy of Being Me,” the brand emphasises individuality, empowerment and accessibility in fashion. Maejoy’s handbag collection spans crossbody bags, structured shoulder bags, bucket bags, totes, backpacks, clutches and workwear-inspired designs. Crafted using materials like synthetic leather, raffia, braids, satin, rhinestones and metallic finishes, the designs range from practical everyday carryalls to statement party pieces. Talking about her brand, Malaika said, “Maejoy is a labour of love. Throughout my career, whether on screen, in business, or through my personal style, I’ve championed the idea that fashion should be empowering yet effortless.” Handbags from the debut Maejoy collection

This elegant handbag set from MAEJOY combines practicality with polished style. Featuring a spacious tote along with a structured satchel, the set offers versatility for different occasions. The navy blue colour keeps the look sophisticated and timeless, making it suitable for office days, travel or everyday errands. The structured design ensures the bags maintain their shape while providing ample room for essentials such as a laptop, wallet, cosmetics and daily accessories.

2. MAEJOY Women Black Embellished Party Sling Bag

For evenings and celebrations, this embellished sling bag from MAEJOY adds a hint of glamour. The compact silhouette makes it perfect for carrying essentials like your phone, lipstick and cards, while the embellishments bring sparkle to the overall look.This bag pairs effortlessly with party dresses, festive outfits or cocktail ensembles, making it a versatile accessory for special occasions.

Bold yet elegant, this structured shoulder bag from MAEJOY is designed to make a statement. The striking red shade instantly elevates even simple outfits, while the structured shape keeps the bag looking refined and polished. It works well with both workwear outfits and casual looks, adding a pop of colour without overpowering the overall style.

This vibrant set from MAEJOY includes a tote bag, sling bag and wallet, offering a coordinated accessory solution. The bright yellow colour adds energy to everyday outfits, making it ideal for those who enjoy bold accessories. The three-piece design also allows flexibility, use the tote for work, the sling for casual outings and the wallet for daily essentials.

Designed for versatility, this handbag set from MAEJOY features a tote, satchel and pouch that work together seamlessly. The tote offers ample storage space while the satchel and pouch provide smaller, organised compartments. This set is particularly useful for busy days that involve work, meetings and errands, where carrying multiple essentials becomes necessary.

Handbags from the debut Maejoy collection: FAQs What is Maejoy by Malaika Arora? MAEJOY is a lifestyle accessories brand launched by Malaika Arora that focuses on handbags and lab-grown diamond jewellery designed for modern everyday style. What makes Maejoy handbags stand out? The brand combines contemporary designs with versatile functionality while keeping the products stylish yet accessible for everyday consumers. Are Maejoy handbags suitable for everyday use? Yes. Many designs focus on practicality and versatility, making them suitable for office wear, travel, casual outings and special occasions. What types of handbags are available in the Maejoy collection? The collection includes totes, sling bags, shoulder bags, clutches, crossbody bags, backpacks and multi-piece handbag sets.