Stop guessing: The 6 lipstick shades that truly flatter every single skin tone in 2026
Choosing a lipstick as per your skin tone can be a tedious and time-consuming task. Here are 6 lipstick shades that will suit every Indian skin tone.
Do you often find yourself confused about the lipstick shade that would best suit your skin tone? From scanning endless shelves to swatching shade after shade on your wrist (only to discover it looks completely different on your lips), the process takes serious time and patience.
But what if we told you there are a few foolproof shades that genuinely flatter every skin tone? Yes, the kind that work beautifully across fair, medium, olive, and deep complexions without second-guessing in store lighting.
Intrigued? You should be. Here are the top 6 lipstick shades that will work magically on every Indian skin tone, so you don't have to take out time swatching every shade.
How have we created this rundown:
Selecting a few from an ocean of options is not an easy task. But we did that for you. We have curated this list based on high customer reviews, ratings, and best-selling prices.
Customer reviews and ratings: The first and foremost factor we considered before curating this list was to look for products that have higher reviews and ratings on Myntra. All the lipsticks chosen have 4-plus ratings and are highly appreciated by hundreds of customers.
Price: All the lipsticks mentioned below fall within the price bracket of ₹300 to ₹1,000, making the list affordable for eachof you.
Secondary research: We also did some secondary research, reading a couple of reviews and industry feedback to finally curated these lipstick shades.
Classic nude:
Trust us when we say this, you can practically never go wrong with a classic nude, whatever your skin tone is. A soft neutral shade with balanced undertones, it flatters fair, medium, and deep skin tones equally and can go from a subtle day look to evening glam with just one swipe.
Mamaearth Creamy Matte Long Stay Lipstick - Pillow Nude
Timeless Red:
Red is a universally loved classic that pops on every skin tone. True reds with balanced undertones brighten the face and give an instant glamour boost, from western fashion runways to everyday street style.
Plum Tints:
A rich plum, not too dark, not too vamp, adds depth and elegance, especially striking on medium to deep skin tones but also wearable on fair skin. This shade is gorgeous for evening wear or events and give a royal look.
Soft Corals:
A soft coral shade adds a delicate peachy glow that brightens the face without overpowering. This shade makes any skin tone look fresh and lively. It pops beautifully on medium or deep skin tone, creating a vibrant and effortless look.
Coffee Browns:
The warm coffee brown shades are your go-to for every occasion and are perfect for all skin tones. It creates a 90's inspired nude or soft statement depending on depth. The coffee shades look naturally flattering on medium or tan skin tones. For deep skin tones, the coffee brown shades offers a subtle nude look.
Majestic Maroon:
Be it those deep winde shades or a rich burgandy look, maroon shades complements every skin tone. It’s bold, elegant, and timeless, perfect for evening glam, festive occasions, or a confident everyday statement. It creates a striking contrast for fair skin tone and enhances the warm and neutral look to medium skin tones.
