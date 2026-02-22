Stop guessing: The 6 lipstick shades that truly flatter every single skin tone in 2026

Do you often find yourself confused about the lipstick shade that would best suit your skin tone? From scanning endless shelves to swatching shade after shade on your wrist (only to discover it looks completely different on your lips), the process takes serious time and patience. Choose the lipstick shade according to your undertone, which can be identified by checking the colour of your veins. (Shutterstock)

But what if we told you there are a few foolproof shades that genuinely flatter every skin tone? Yes, the kind that work beautifully across fair, medium, olive, and deep complexions without second-guessing in store lighting.

Intrigued? You should be. Here are the top 6 lipstick shades that will work magically on every Indian skin tone, so you don't have to take out time swatching every shade.

How have we created this rundown:

Selecting a few from an ocean of options is not an easy task. But we did that for you. We have curated this list based on high customer reviews, ratings, and best-selling prices.

Customer reviews and ratings: The first and foremost factor we considered before curating this list was to look for products that have higher reviews and ratings on Myntra. All the lipsticks chosen have 4-plus ratings and are highly appreciated by hundreds of customers.

Price: All the lipsticks mentioned below fall within the price bracket of ₹300 to ₹1,000, making the list affordable for eachof you.

Secondary research: We also did some secondary research, reading a couple of reviews and industry feedback to finally curated these lipstick shades.

Classic nude:



Trust us when we say this, you can practically never go wrong with a classic nude, whatever your skin tone is. A soft neutral shade with balanced undertones, it flatters fair, medium, and deep skin tones equally and can go from a subtle day look to evening glam with just one swipe.