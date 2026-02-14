Top trending lipsticks in 2026: Matte, glossy, and transferproof picks for you

If there is one makeup product that ladies simply love, it is the humble lipstick. Whether you are a matte lipstick lover or are fond of those long-staying, transfer-proof ones, the options are endless. And so, we have prepared a list of the top trending lipsticks of 2026 that are a must-have in your vanity kit. Top trending lipsticks in 2026: Best picks (Pexels)

The list has all kinds of lipsticks, from matte, glossy, liquid, lip tints, and more.

How have we selected the top picks? Selecting a few from an ocean of options is not an easy task. But we did that for you. We have curated this list based on customer reviews, ratings, price, and top-selling products in the previous month.

Customer reviews and ratings: The first and foremost factor we considered before curating this list was to look for products that have higher reviews and ratings on Amazon India. All the lipsticks chosen have 4-plus ratings and are highly appreciated by hundreds of customers.

Price: All the lipsticks mentioned below are between the price bracket of ₹300 to ₹1,000, making the list affordable for each one of you.

Top-selling previous month: All these lipsticks were sold like hot cakes in January, and therefore, they made it to our list.

Top trending lipsticks under each category: Matte Lipsticks

Matte lipsticks give intense pigment with a smooth, shine-free finish that lasts for hours. They create a bold, sophisticated look while providing full coverage in a single swipe. Modern matte formulas include hydrating ingredients that prevent dryness and cracking. Matte lipsticks are ideal for statement lips, office wear, and evening glam.

Top 5 picks