Top trending lipsticks in 2026: Matte, glossy, and transferproof picks for you

If there is one makeup product that ladies simply love, it is the humble lipstick. Whether you are a matte lipstick lover or are fond of those long-staying, transfer-proof ones, the options are endless. And so, we have prepared a list of the top trending lipsticks of 2026 that are a must-have in your vanity kit.
The list has all kinds of lipsticks, from matte, glossy, liquid, lip tints, and more.
How have we selected the top picks?
Selecting a few from an ocean of options is not an easy task. But we did that for you. We have curated this list based on customer reviews, ratings, price, and top-selling products in the previous month.
Customer reviews and ratings: The first and foremost factor we considered before curating this list was to look for products that have higher reviews and ratings on Amazon India. All the lipsticks chosen have 4-plus ratings and are highly appreciated by hundreds of customers.
Price: All the lipsticks mentioned below are between the price bracket of ₹300 to ₹1,000, making the list affordable for each one of you.
Top-selling previous month: All these lipsticks were sold like hot cakes in January, and therefore, they made it to our list.
Top trending lipsticks under each category:
Matte Lipsticks
Matte lipsticks give intense pigment with a smooth, shine-free finish that lasts for hours. They create a bold, sophisticated look while providing full coverage in a single swipe. Modern matte formulas include hydrating ingredients that prevent dryness and cracking. Matte lipsticks are ideal for statement lips, office wear, and evening glam.
Top 5 picks
Glossy Lipsticks
Glossy lipsticks add vibrant colour while giving a luminous, high-shine finish. They enhance lips with a fuller, plumper appearance and a smooth, hydrated feel. Many formulas include nourishing ingredients that protect lips from dryness while providing buildable colour and radiant shine. Glossy lip shades are lightweight and comfortable, and glide on effortlessly, keeping your lips moisturised throughout the day. These are perfect for casual outings or glamorous events.
Top 5 picks
Cream Lipsticks
Cream lipsticks combine rich pigmentation with a soft, moisturising texture for comfortable all-day wear. They glide smoothly across lips, delivering even colour with a subtle sheen. These lipsticks are infused with hydrating ingredients that prevent dryness and keep lips feeling supple. Offering the perfect balance between matte and glossy formulas, cream lipsticks provide vibrant colour payoff with a creamy, lightweight feel.
Top 5 picks
Liquid / Long-Stay Lipsticks
Liquid lipsticks provide intense colour with exceptional staying power. Designed for extended wear, these formulas resist smudging, transferring, and fading throughout the day. They apply smoothly with precision applicators, ensuring defined and flawless coverage. Many long-stay lipsticks dry down to a matte or satin finish while maintaining comfort. These are perfect for weddings, parties, and long workdays.
Top 5 picks
Lip Crayons
Lip crayons offer precise application with the convenience of a pencil and the richness of a lipstick. Their creamy texture glides effortlessly, allowing you to define and fill your lips with ease. These lip crayons are compact and travel-friendly, making them perfect for quick touch-ups on the go. Many formulas include moisturising ingredients for added comfort and smooth wear. These lip crayons are available in matte, satin, and glossy finishes, perfect for everyday and special occasions.
Top 5 picks
Lip Tints
Lip tints provide lightweight, natural-looking colour that enhances your lips with a soft stain effect. Their water- or gel-based formulas absorb quickly, delivering long-lasting colour without heaviness. The lip tints are ideal for a no-makeup look, and most of them resist smudging and offer buildable coverage. These are perfect for daily wear, lip tints add effortless charm and long-lasting definition to your beauty routine.
Liquid and matte lipsticks typically last the longest because they are formulated to resist smudging and transferring.
Exfoliate your lips, apply a lip liner, use thin layers of lipstick, and blot with tissue between applications for extended wear.
Cream and glossy lipsticks are ideal for dry lips because they contain moisturizing ingredients that keep lips hydrated.
Traditional matte lipsticks can feel drying, but many modern formulas include hydrating ingredients for added comfort.
Select shades based on your skin tone, undertone, and occasion. Warm undertones suit coral and brick shades, while cool undertones pair well with berry and pink hues.
Use an oil-based makeup remover or micellar water to gently dissolve long-lasting formulas without irritating your lips.
