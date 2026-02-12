From skincare kits to makeup palettes, last-minute Valentine's Day gifts for your makeup-enthusiast girlfriend
If you haven't yet bought a Valentine's Day gift for your girlfriend, check out HT ShopNow recommendations for someone who loves makeup.
Love is in the air with the Valentine's Day season. You may have reserved a table at your favourite restaurant or planned a quiet candlelight dinner at home. But along with your romantic dinner date, one of the best ways to show love to your girlfriend may be through a cute and romantic gift. And if your lady love is fond of makeup and skincare kits, here are some of the last-minute gifts she would definitely adore.
Thoughtful last-minute Valentine's Day gifts
Surprise your girlfriend or wife this Valentine’s Day with the Hilary Rhoda Set of 4 Makeup Essentials, designed to create flawless everyday and party looks. This complete face makeup kit includes foundation, compact powder, blush, and eyeshadow for a smooth, radiant finish. This makeup kit is perfect for women who love effortless beauty, enhances natural charm and makes a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift that celebrates her confidence and style.
Make Valentine’s Day unforgettable with the Makeup Revolution London Creator Revolution Face Paint Book Palette. This versatile palette lets your girlfriend or wife experiment with bold, artistic, and glamorous looks effortlessly. It is packed with richly pigmented shades and delivers smooth application and long-lasting colour. This makeup kit is ideal for creative makeup lovers. This unique palette inspires self-expression and romance, making it a standout Valentine’s Day gift.
Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day with the Iba Must Have Complete Makeup Box, a perfect gift for your girlfriend or wife. This halal-certified makeup kit includes everyday beauty essentials that create natural to glamorous looks with ease. This makeup box is gentle on the skin and is enriched with skin-loving ingredients; it suits all occasions. This complete makeup box makes a meaningful Valentine’s Day gift that shows you care about her beauty and comfort.
Pamper your girlfriend or wife this Valentine’s Day with the Forest Essentials Roopa Fragrant Shower Ritual Gift Box. This luxurious bath and body set transforms daily showers into a calming spa experience with natural ingredients and soothing aromas. Inspired by Ayurveda, it cleanses, nourishes, and relaxes the skin. Perfect for self-care lovers, this elegant gift box expresses love through indulgence, making it a timeless Valentine’s Day gift for moments of pure relaxation.
Express your love this Valentine’s Day with the KAMA AYURVEDA Rose Radiance Gift Set, crafted to enhance natural glow and hydration. Infused with pure rose extracts and Ayurvedic goodness, this skincare set rejuvenates, softens, and brightens the skin. This elegant gift set makes a heartfelt Valentine’s Day present that reflects care, warmth, and timeless romance.
Make Valentine’s Day extra special with the SKINKRAFT Set of 3 Hydra Boost Kit, designed to deeply hydrate and refresh the skin. This personalised skincare combo cleanses, nourishes, and locks in moisture for a healthy glow. Gift this thoughtful Valentine’s Day skincare set to your girlfriend or wife and show your love through care, comfort, and confidence.
Give your girlfriend or wife the gift of glowing skin this Valentine’s Day with the MCaffeine De-Tan & Brightening Raspberry Gift Kit. Powered by caffeine and fruity antioxidants, this skincare set helps reduce tan, brighten skin, and boost freshness. The refreshing raspberry fragrance adds a playful touch to daily care. This vibrant gift kit makes a delightful Valentine’s Day present that celebrates energy, radiance, and love.
You can never go wrong with a lipstick shade of her choice. So, turn up the romance this Valentine’s Day with the M.A.C Locked Kiss Transfer-Resistant Creamy Matte Lipstick. This luxurious lipstick delivers rich colour, all-day comfort, and a flawless matte finish that stays put. It is perfect for romantic dates and special moments, and enhances every smile with confidence. Gift this iconic lipstick to your girlfriend or wife as a Valentine’s Day surprise that symbolises bold love, passion, and unforgettable kisses
